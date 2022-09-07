How old is Nick Fury in the MCU?

One of the greatest soldiers and most important characters to the MCU is none other than Nick Fury. Fury began his career in the United States Army and followed that up by working with the CIA. In 1980, Fury made the life-changing choice to join the S.H.I.E.L.D. agency.

Fury used his skills from the Army to work his way all the way up to being the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. as well as being the founder of the Avengers. He became truly aware of what was out in the universe when he met Vers and helped her learn about her human side. Fury is the brains behind one of the most important agencies, which makes fans wonder — how old is Nick Fury?

How old is Nick Fury?

Image via Marvel Studios

For a long time, it was unknown how old Nick Fury is. He rarely ever talked about his age, and it was never mentioned in any movie or comic book. That all changed, however, in Captain Marvel. There is a scene when Fury needs to show identification to enter PEGASUS. Although very brief, it shows that Nick Fury was born on July 4th, 1950 in Huntsville, Alabama.

Before this, his age and birthdate were always hidden, even on his headstone. Another reason why this date makes sense is that Fury would have been 18 during the Cold War. Fury talked about his time in the Cold War to Vers during the Captain Marvel movie. “It was the Cold War. We were everywhere. Belfast, Belgrade, Budapest, Bucharest.”

Many 18-year-olds were needed in the military at this time, so it would make sense that Fury would have joined. During his time in the military, Fury was able to ascend to the rank of Colonel. This would have put Fury at 44 or 45 in Captain Marvel, when he first started to learn about the threats outside of this world.

After having learned of these threats, Fury did his absolute best to assemble only the best team that he could to keep the planet safe. Vers and Fury even developed such a close and tight relationship that she ended up coming immediately when she heard he passed. He was brought back in 2023, and will continue to hold high regard within the S.H.I.E.L.D organization, as well as the government. Fury has always been referenced in MCU films and shows, and will continue to be until there are no more.