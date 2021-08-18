JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Spinoff Brings Back A Familiar Face

Hot off the heels of JoJolion ending, fans of Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure have been getting an incredible amount of news about the series. It was just announced that the series will continue and that part 9 will be tentatively titled JoJo Lands. While no details about the story have been revealed yet, it looks like another story entirely has been brewing behind the scenes.

It was revealed that a new spinoff series based on Hirohiko Araki’s franchise is in the works. While there is no title yet, the original creator won’t be writing the story, instead replaced by Kouhei Kadono who previously wrote a light novel for the series. Some promotional art drawn by the new series’ artist Tasuku Karasuma of No Guns Life fame has shown some fan-favorite characters will be returning for another story.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Part 8 – “JoJolion” is officially completed.



10 Years & 3 Months

110 Chapters

27 Volumes



Thank you so much for truly, another bizarre adventure Araki. <3 pic.twitter.com/jFdSRhOqfd — STICKER (@StickerTricker) August 18, 2021

The promotional art features Hol Horse, Pet Shop, Crazy Diamond, and Josuke Higashikata, characters that span across several different parts of the series. It looks like this story will be set in an alternate universe of some kind and is bound to be fascinating for fans to pick apart once it releases.

There is no word yet on when this spinoff series will release.