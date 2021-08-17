Lupin III Is Getting An Isekai Manga Spinoff

Lupin III is one of the most iconic manga series of all time. Not only did it have a film about it directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki of Studio Ghibli fame, but has inspired five separate anime series. With Lupin the Third: Part VI coming soon to celebrate the series’ 50th anniversary, it seems another unique project is in the works as well.

Young Champion Retsu magazine recently revealed that a new isekai spinoff series titled Lupin III: Neighbor World Princess will launch on August 26th within its pages. Yōsuke Saeki is set to write the story with Keyaki Uchi-Uchi drawing the art.

Young Champion Retsu Lupin III: Neighbor World Princess Advertisement 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This spinoff will just be the latest in many series originally created by Monkey Punch all the way back in 1967. Who knows what other exciting Lupin III projects may be announced with the incoming 50th anniversary of the series.