Marvel And My Hero Academia Combine For An Epic Variant Cover

The parallels between My Hero Academia and Marvel Comics are impossible to ignore with them both having such a focus on superheroes. With the incredible success that was Deadpool: Samurai where the merc with a mouth teamed up with All Might it looks like fans want to see more combinations of the two separate worlds in the future.

We were lucky enough to get a small glimpse at what that future might look like thanks to the artistic skills of Ryan Ottley. Ottley has worked on Marvel franchises like Amazing Spider-Man and has done variant covers for Strange Academy, Inhuman, and War of the Realms. Now he’s expanded that resume to include My Hero Academia Volume 31.

My Hero Academia Volume 31 Variant Cover for French release.



By: Ryan Ottley pic.twitter.com/6JJgTK3u2b — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) September 16, 2021

It’s amazing seeing the fusion of American comics art style with manga aesthetics that Ottley managed to bring to life. My Hero Academia and Marvel aficionados alike will want to get their hands on this one — good luck ordering it in from France!