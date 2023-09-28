Spider-Man vs. Superman: DC and Marvel’s first superhero crossover

Did you know that in 1975, Marvel and DC Comics collaborated for the very first time? That’s right. The two comic book mammoths got together in a historic collaboration to publish … MGM’s Marvelous Wizard of Oz #1. But, the following year, both companies put their flagship heroes, Superman and Spider-Man, together on the same page in Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man: The Battle of the Century. This marked the first venture in which Marvel and DC allowed their superhero characters to share the spotlight, and what a story it was.

Written by the great Gerry Conway, the rather large one-shot issue features several prominent characters from both characters’ worlds, including Lois Lane, Mary Jane Watson, Lex Luthor, and Doctor Octopus. And, of course, the great J. Jonah Jameson himself appears in this historic crossover tale. The story was drawn by Ross Andru, one of the few artists who had experience illustrating both iconic characters.

In a 2019 interview with SyFy, Conway explained some of the history and overall process behind this monumental Bronze Age crossover. “I had just left Marvel to go to DC. I was also an editor for DC at that time, and I wanted to work with Ross, and there was a tremendous logic to this because Ross was one of the few artists who had actually drawn both Superman and Spider-Man.” Conway was quick to acknowledge just how much of a jovial occasion this was, explaining: “Basically, we wanted to have fun. Because we knew that this was the ultimate fanboy experience.”

Spider-Man vs. Superman presented some obvious storytelling challenges

In the same interview with SyFy, Conway bluntly explained that Superman’s superior strength was a key obstacle. It was important that they “somehow justify the idea that in a battle between Superman and Spider-Man that Spider-Man wouldn’t be knocked out in the first five seconds.”

This little hiccup was overcome after Spider-Man gets briefly irradiated with red sun energy, enhancing his own powers while diminishing the Man of Steel’s. This was a creative way to even the playing field; even the most ardent Spidey fan (me included) can acknowledge in most circumstances Peter Parker would be a literal bug underneath Superman’s red boot.

However, the biggest elephant in the room was the colossal issue of continuity. How would it be explained that Superman and Spider-Man are suddenly crossing paths? Would one hero be transported into the other’s universe? Would a time machine be involved? Was the multiverse going to need to be explored?

Nope. None of that noise.

Hilariously, this issue is solved simply by it being completely and utterly ignored; Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man offers no explanation as to how the heroes co-exist in the same universe. Clark Kent and Lois Lane literally fly to New York City from Metropolis; the former is somehow knowledgeable of Spider-Man’s negative vigilante reputation. In the beginning of the story, Luthor and Doctor Octopus are even sent to the same prison!

In the 2006 book The Krypton Companion, a text that breaks down the behind-the-scenes history of the Man of Steel from 1956-1986, Conway was interviewed by longtime comic book editor and writer Michael Eury. The former candidly broke down how it was impossible to offer a rational explanation for Superman and Spider-Man crossing paths. “[T]here was no rational way we were going to justify this team-up. [Laughter] I mean, in what Universe, on what world [did it take place]? We could’ve done Earth-12, but then Marvel and DC would have said, “No, we want to be the original planet.” Eury mentioned how some fans called the crossover’s setting as “Earth-$.”

Conway chuckled and said: “Yeah. [Laughs] I looked at it as a chance to do a story for the fans, a fun story. It was a chance to do the scenes I [as a fan] would like to see in this fantasy. It was an imaginary story that never happened. The goal was to have fun with it, to do the scene where Superman hits Spider-Man and Spider-Man flies through a building, of having Spider-Man do something Superman couldn’t do–all those little ‘gift’ moments you want to see.”

Spider-Man vs. Superman was certainly a gift

Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man‘s plot might not be the most layered or complicated, but it’s still a fun and outrageous adventure featuring history’s most famous superheroes.

The Man of Steel and New York City’s least-favorite wallcrawler get duped into fighting one another —y’know, the classic comic book misunderstanding that forces good guy to fight good guy. After their clash and realizing their confusion, their team-up sees them battle Luthor and Doc Ock in an attempt to thwart the villains’ plan for global domination.

Fans are treated to the sight of Superman tearing apart some of Doc Ock’s metal arms while Spidey gets to clock Luthor with some nice hooks. And, in spectacular Spidey fashion, the webhead is able to get Doctor Octopus to turn against Luthor after making the former realize that DC villains are just another breed of crazy. (I promise, that part is just barely an oversimplification.)

In the end, Spider-Man and Superman save the world from Luthor and Ock’s dastardly plans and also rescue Mary Jane and Lois Lane, who were held captive in space. And for a disgustingly sweet and wholesome ending, the four go on a double date. There’s also an incredibly funny and meta exchange between Jameson and Morgan Edge, Clark Kent’s boss.

In today’s age, where maintaining and controlling intellectual properties is a strict and never-ending endeavor, high-profile crossovers are just incredibly rare. This is why every comic book fan should take the time to go back and read Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man. It was truly a legendary occasion. In the words of Stan Lee: “Well, it wasn’t easy, but enthusiasm can move mountains and as you can see, we did it … As you eagerly settle back to enjoy one of the most momentous productions in comic book history, remember — nothing is ever too difficult if you really want to do it, and we wanted to do it–for you! Excelsior!”