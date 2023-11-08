Star Wars Comics: What happened when Darth Vader took on eight Jedi?

In 1977, George Lucas introduced the world to Darth Vader, the menacing and seemingly unstoppable villain who constantly loomed over the original Star Wars trilogy.

While Lucas did show just how brutal Vader could be, the character’s cruelty was somewhat restrained when considering his terrifying appearance and mighty reputation. However, that changed years later. Vader’s hallway massacre at the end of Rogue One was a stark reminder of just how deadly the character is; let’s also not forget his appearance at the end of Fallen Order, where he serves as the final boss … but the player can’t actually hit him, and objective is to literally run away. Indeed, Vader has become scarier and scarier over the years; however, before recent media, the character’s vicious streak was on full display in the comics.

Star Wars: Purge featured Darth Vader up against eight Jedi

Image via Dark Horse Comics

In 2005, the year Revenge of the Sith concluded the prequel trilogy, Dark Horse Comics released Star Wars: Purge, a one-shot comic that takes place a month after the movie. The Jedi Order is crushed. The Republic has fallen. And Darth Vader is mad, very mad.

Obsessed with getting his revenge against Obi-Wan Kenobi, Purge sees Vader chasing down any sort of lead regarding the possible whereabouts of his former master. Anakin Skywalker’s angst and lack of patience can still be felt on the comic’s pages; this isn’t a level-headed Vader. He is brash, wrathful, and filled with absolute arrogance, so much so that Emperor Palpatine has to consistently counsel caution.

Vader’s cocksure nature is used against him when a band of Jedi uses his desire for revenge against him. False rumors of Obi-Wan being on the planet lure Vader to the planet alone, where eight Jedi are waiting for him.

The Jedi in attendance — Shadday Potkin, Butlar Swan, Sia-Lan Wezz, Ma’Kis’shaalas, Koffi Arana, Tsui Choi, Robilo Darte, and Jastus Farr — differ greatly in terms of skill and beliefs. Jedi like Koffi believe the only way to combat the Empire is by tapping into the Dark Side. Others, like Choi and Swan, dare not cross that line and remain committed to traditional Jedi teachings. This imbalance of opinion inevitably leads to the group’s downfall.

Vader crashes onto the scene and immediately shouts, “Where is Obi-Wan Kenobi?!” Talk about an entrance. He quickly slays a charging Sia-Lan — and then there were seven. Ma’kis is the next one to fall, but this is when the numbers start to overwhelm Vader. While the Sith is able to Force push Koffi away, he gets slashed in the back by Farr. Vader is put on the back foot, and his lightsaber is even deactivated by a cortosis blade Shadday is wielding. However, Vader simply Force pulls her toward him and snaps her neck with one hand. He takes the blade and deactivates a couple of lightsabers before getting his hand cut off (seriously, what is with the Skywalker family losing their hands). A slash on the leg nearly brings Vader to his knees. At this point, the Jedi have the prime opportunity to take the Sith down, but things go south fast.

In the end, luck and clone troopers save Vader

Image via Dark Horse Comics

The notorious legend of Darth Vader could have possibly been ended right then and there on Kessel, saving countless lives in the process, if the Jedi weren’t so dang flip-floppy. When Vader feigns a surrender, Swan and Choi are tempted to accept it because Jedi do not kill unarmed prisoners. However, Koffi sees right through the ruse and goes mad. With his lightsaber deactivated, he takes Swan’s and leaps for the kill. One of Vader’s most creative kills ensues. He floats his hand (the one that was cut off and still holding the cortosis blade) directly into Koffi’s torso. And then there were three.

The remaining Jedi have finally had enough and use the Force to blast Vader with debris. After getting rammed right in the face with a chunk of stone, the Sith falls to his knees but still talks some smack. When the Jedi finally do decide Vader must die, Clone troops storm in and start blasting. Vader gloats about the Dark Side’s power as he freezes Choi mid-air, giving the Clones a perfect shot. Though the Jedi does throw his lightsaber in a last-ditch effort to kill Vader, it only cuts the Sith’s helm in half.

All in all, Vader was able to kill four Jedi by himself. The fight at Kessel, while nearly killing Vader, was also used for Imperial propaganda. Palpatine uses the battle to spread stories of how Vader killed fifty Jedi, further solidifying Vader’s terrifying image.

Star Wars: Purge, while now labeled as Legends (non-canon), should be given a chance by every fan. Not only does the comic portray just how ruthless Vader can be, but it also displays the hubris of the Jedi and how their tentative nature can be their greatest weakness.