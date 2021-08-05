Three Famous Chinese Novels Are Finally Getting English Translations

Seven Seas Entertainment, the largest independent manga and light novel publisher in North America, announced today that it would be publishing English translations of three novel series written by famous danmei author Mo Xiang Tong Xiu. These include The Scum Villain’s Self-Saving System, Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation, and Heaven Official’s Blessing. Danmei is a genre of Chinese fiction focused on romance found between men, similar to the BL genre found in Japan.

Mo Xiang Tong Xiu’s novels have an enormous English-speaking audience and have received various adaptations, including a webcomic, audio drama, a web series, and even an incoming mobile game. But this is the first time the three novel series have been officially produced in English.

Great work, devoted danmei fans! #MXTX is trending on Twitter. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ReLEH8rCTF — Seven Seas (@gomanga) August 4, 2021

The announcement sparked MXTX (Mo Xiang Tong Xiu) to trend on Twitter. The first three volumes are set to release on Dec. 7, 2021, and are available for preorder. There is currently no English audiobook version in the works. It will be exciting to see if this series’ official release can make as big a splash in the West as it did with its initial release in China.