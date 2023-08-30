When is Batman Day 2023 and what happens on Batman Day?

Batman fans, get your cowls and capes ready! It’s almost Batman Day!

That’s right, if you’re a fan of The Dark Knight or just a general lover of everything comic book-related, get ready to mark September 16 down, preferably with a Bat stamp, on your calendars (per ComicBook.com). That is the day this year when DC Comics celebrates anything and everything related to the Caped Crusader.

However, it’s not just DC Comics that takes part in celebrating Gotham’s finest hero. Even movie theaters are joining in on the fun! According to Collider, come September 16, Showcase Cinemas will be playing Christopher Nolan’s iconic trilogy at their theaters.

You know you’re a legendary fictional character when you have an entire day dedicated to you. The first Batman Day was on July 23, 2014. This was a pretty strategic choice as it coincided with that year’s San Diego Comic-Con. However, from then on, Batman Day seems to have always taken place on the third Saturday of every September (per CNN).

If you want to know more about Batman Day and what can possibly be expected, we got you covered.

Batman Day gives a chance for fans to celebrate the hero’s long and storied history

Photo via Everett Collection

Batman Day usually sees DC Comics and Warner Bros. up their promotional fare. Last year, for example, as the day approached, DC announced it would be dropping superhero-inspired NFTs — remember when NFTs were still a thing?

Last year, Cinemark Theatres also played Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and the first two Tim Burton films at select locations. Fans can also likely expect participating comic book stores to offer some free comics! In 2022, DC and Warner Bros. also announced and promoted a wide array of Batman-related projects, from upcoming animated feature-length films to scripted podcasts like Batman: The Audio Adventures. However, with the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, this year may be slimmer pickings.

Overall, Dark Knight fans can expect select retailers to partner up with DC and Warner Bros., so keep an eye on any potential deals if you’re on the lookout for Gotham-y merch! Also expect a whole lot of capes and cowls on your social media feed as fans across the globe honor and celebrate the Caped Crusader by dressing up.

Batman made his debut in 1939, first appearing in Detective Comics #27 (per TIME). Nearly a century later, his popularity has never wavered. Boasting some of the most iconic stories and villains in the history of comic books, the character’s thrilling journey continues. Whether through incredible video games like the Arkham series, legendary shows like Batman: The Animated Series or the next big Dark Knight flick on the silver screen, fans are always ready to experience Batman’s next adventure.