Disney wastes no time hinting at which upcoming live-action is going to blow ‘Moana 2’ out of the water

Moana 2 has finally arrived after eight long years of anticipation, but early reviews suggest the sequel falls far short of expectations. While the beloved characters and stunning visuals are back, fans and critics alike are questioning whether the magic that made the original a blockbuster is missing this time around.

Disappointed fans are already looking to Disney for redemption, and the entertainment giant may have slyly hinted at its next big hit: the live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch.

Moana 2’s Mixed Reception

Expectations soared since Disney announced the theatrical release of Moana 2 earlier this year. The original 2016 film grossed $687.2 million worldwide and became a cultural phenomenon, thanks in part to its heartfelt storyline and memorable soundtrack. Teasers for the sequel promised a familiar adventure, with Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson reprising their roles. But as reviews roll in, it seems the sequel has left audiences underwhelmed.

Critics have described Moana 2 as lacking the emotional depth and innovative storytelling of its predecessor. Some have gone as far as to call it a “pretend sequel,” better suited for a Disney Plus series or a straight-to-DVD release reminiscent of Disney’s earlier attempts to expand its animated universes.

Even the soundtrack — a cornerstone of the original film’s success — has been deemed forgettable, leaving fans longing for the magic of “How Far I’ll Go.” While Moana 2 is on track to be a financial success, with record-breaking preview numbers and a projected $145 million in its opening weekend according to Forbes, the mixed reception has left fans wondering if Disney is leaning too heavily on nostalgia without delivering the substance to back it up.

Disney’s Subtle Nod to the Future

Enter Lilo & Stitch. Hours after the lukewarm reception to Moana 2 began circulating, Disney posted a tantalizing teaser for the upcoming live-action adaptation of the 2002 cult classic. The Instagram post featured an image of Stitch mischievously biting into a Kakamora—those coconut-armored mini-pirates from the Moana universe—with the cheeky tagline, “Hold on to your coconuts.”

The caption, “You never know how far Stitch will go. #LiloAndStitch, coming to theaters May 23, 2025,” sparked immediate speculation among fans. Was this a playful jab at Moana 2’s shortcomings? Or was Disney hinting that Lilo & Stitch is the next big thing to reinvigorate its brand?

Many fans in the comments interpreted the post as a promise that Lilo & Stitch will deliver where Moana 2 fell short. Others speculated about a potential crossover, given that both stories are rooted in Polynesian and Hawaiian culture, albeit in different timelines. The idea of Moana meeting Lilo — or even teaming up with Stitch — has set imaginations alight.

Will Lilo & Stitch Be the Comeback Disney Needs?

The stakes are high for Disney as it navigates a mixed bag of reactions to its sequels and live-action remakes. While the studio has seen massive financial success with its live-action reimaginings like The Lion King and Aladdin, it has also faced criticism for not capturing the heart of the originals. With Lilo & Stitch, fans hope Disney will stay true to the quirky charm and emotional depth that made the 2002 animated film a fan favorite.

The timing of the Lilo & Stitch teaser is obviously linked to Moana 2, though we doubt Disney is already pivoting attention away from the sequel to hide its relatively mediocre reception. Whether this live-action remake can truly blow Moana 2 “out of the water” remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Disney knows how to keep its audience talking.

