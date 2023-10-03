Every Halloween Short and Special Available to Stream on Disney Plus

Spooky Season is upon us, and for those who prefer to avoid all of the gore-infested slasher movies, Disney Plus offers a bunch of family-friendly options this time of the year. Everyone knows Disney+ is the place to go when you want to stream Halloween classics like Hocus Pocus or Halloweentown. Still, few take advantage of the network’s incredible list of shorts and specials featuring characters from their most popular shows and movies.

Whether you’re looking for something the kids will enjoy or want to watch something that offers a touch of fright without provoking nightmares for a week, definitely check out this list of Disney Plus Halloween shorts.

Werewolf by Night

If you’re a Marvel fan, then you’ll love the Disney+ TV special Werewolf by Night. Not only does it introduce viewers to a new area of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but according to Collider, it also contains some clues indicating where the universe is going next.

Despite being released in 2022, Werewolf by Night is a black-and-white spooky special largely inspired by horror films of the ’30s and ’40s. This one is perfect for anyone looking for some nostalgia mixed with the challenge of pointing out all of the Easter eggs connected to the MCU!

The Ghost

The Ghost is a new addition to the list of Disney+ shorts, having just released on September 29. Just 20 minutes long, this is the perfect spooky tale for anyone with a short attention span.

The film tells the story of 12-year-old Clarice, who feels invisible compared to her older sister, Naomi. As part of Disney’s “Launchpad” Season 2 collection, The Ghost is among six other live-action shorts written and directed by people with underrepresented backgrounds.

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series is another 2023 release from Disney’s ZOMBIES franchise about a high school full of mythical monsters. In this new series of shorts, Zed, Allison, Willa, and Eliza get stuck in the loop of a never-ending summer where they must face some exciting monsters.

Since episodes are only about two minutes long, it’s the perfect show for kids to watch before school or during snack time. The ZOMBIES franchise is full of two previous series of shorts and several live-action movies that you can also check out!

Here’s the full list of Disney+ 2023 Halloween shorts and specials: