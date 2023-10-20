How many Disney short films has Pluto appeared in?

Disney’s legacy characters have a special place in the hearts of everyone whether it’s the Silent Generation kids, Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, or Gen Zers.

One of the most iconic Disney cartoon characters that is still blooming in its full is the Mickey Mouse family. Popular as the “Sensational Six,” the main characters of Disney’s Micky Mouse cartoon have been the biggest stars in the Disney animated universe since 1930.

Though all characters of the Sensational Six, i.e., Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto are non-human animals, Pluto alone is not dressed as a human, and is not anthropomorphic. Despite this, he has been a fan favorite of many, and even got his own series in 1937. He stands out as a trailblazer in character animation, using movement and expression to convey personality rather than dialogue.

Pluto first appeared as a nameless bloodhound tracking the escaped convict Mickey in the film The Chain Gang, which was released on Aug. 6, 1930. However, he was given the name “Pluto” in The Moose Hunt, which came out in the subsequent year on May 3, 1931. In 93 years of his existence, he has entertained millions through appearances in several films, short films, and comics. Here’s the total number of his short film appearances in his Disney career.

Pluto’s Disney short film appearances

Image via Walt Disney Company

After his debut, Pluto first appeared in 37 Mickey Mouse and 2 Silly Symphony shorts before his first own short film Pluto’s Quin-puplets released in 1937. He then continued to appear in 20 more Mickey Mouse shorts and 42 more of his titular shorts. Additionally, Pluto has also been a part of Donald Duck shorts, Goofy Shorts, and several commercial shorts as well.

Altogether, Pluto has appeared in 57 Mickey Mouse shorts, 43 Pluto shorts, 5 Donald Duck Shorts, 2 Goofy Shorts, 2 Silly Symphony shorts, 3 commercial and propaganda shorts, and 1 independent short, making the total number 113. Most of his short film appearances happened till the year 1953, and he returned to theatrical animation in 1990 with the featurette The Prince and the Pauper and continued to appear in several direct-to-video films and made extensive appearances in comics.

Several of these short films were nominated for an Academy Award, including The Pointer (1939), Squatter’s Rights (1946), Pluto’s Blue Note (1947), and Mickey and the Seal (1948). In 1942, Pluto’s Lend a Paw, released a year before in 1941, finally won the Academy Award. He has left behind an unparalleled legacy, which will continue to inspire and entertain the upcoming generations.