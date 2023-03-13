‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ director James Cameron is a no-show at the Oscars due to ‘personal reasons’

The 2023 Academy Awards are underway, and confirmation has come through that one of the nominees of Hollywood’s highest honors was unable to make the star-studded evening.

Avatar: The Way of Water director James Cameron is not present at the Oscars, despite the aforementioned film being nominated in the Best Picture category. The director was unable to make the ceremony due to “personal reasons,” according to Cameron’s co-producer Jon Landau, via Variety:

#AvatarTheWayOfWater director James Cameron isn't at the Oscars for "personal reasons," according to his co-producer Jon Landau. Cameron is nominated as a producer in the best picture category. https://t.co/Ttdulrn9i8 pic.twitter.com/aXplfYqDXv — Variety (@Variety) March 12, 2023

What those personal reasons remain unknown, so we’ll refrain from speculating as Cameron may have a family emergency to attend to prevent him from being available for the big night.

The other nominees flanking the Avatar sequel in the Best Picture category are Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, Elvis, Women Talking, The Fablemans, Tár, Everything Everywhere All at Once, All Quiet on the Western Front, and The Banshees of Inisherin.

Given the caliber of the competition, we’re of the thought that Avatar: The Way of Water isn’t about to run away with Hollywood’s highest honor. While it may be unlikely to claim the accolade this time, perhaps Cameron is determined to make a lightning strike with the film’s third entry – given he recently asked the Avatar fandom for some unfiltered feedback.

