Just when you thought Amazon Prime Day was over with for 2023, in comes Prime Big Deal Days

There’s nothing a savvy consumer loves more than a bargain – and said savings don’t get much more enticing than whenever Amazon holds a Prime Day event. From the retail giant’s first-party products like Kindle e-readers and Echo speakers to third-party electronics, household appliances, beverages, and miscellaneous knickknacks – chances are there’ll be a deal to tickle just about everyone’s fancy.

If you’re itching to loosen your purse strings because Black Friday’s still way too far away, here’s everything you’ll want to know heading into Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event in October 2023.

Image via Amazon

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days shopping event will happen over two days – Oct. 10-11. If you want to be the first person through the digital doors when they’re swung open, you’ll need to stay up late, with Prime Day kicking off at 3:00am EDT / 12:00am PT.

It’s likely we won’t get to see some of the event’s biggest bargains until it starts, but for now, Amazon is teasing “deep” discounts on brands like Dyson, Sony, LG, and Peloton – so if you’re in the market for a new vacuum cleaner, television, or stationary bike, respectively – keep your eyes peeled.

You can already sign up for invite-only deals that are expected to sell out fast once they’re available for the masses. A friendly reminder that Prime Big Deal Days discounts will be exclusive to Prime members, which sets you back $14.99 per month after a 30-day free trial. Happy frenzied shopping!