Marvel shows ‘Echo’ trailer at D23, with Kingpin appearance

The plethora of new content from Marvel kept pouring in from D23 recently, with an exclusive trailer for the upcoming Marvel show, Echo, featuring a look at bad guy Kingpin.

The show stars Alaqua Cox as Echo, and Marvel studios head Kevin Feige revealed the trailer exclusively to the people in the room at the expo, according to Variety. The trailer showed a lot of footage of the titular superhero in ass-kicking mode as well as featuring a large Native American presence.

Fans were also reportedly treated to a fresh look at Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin, who was wearing an eyepatch in the trailer. The show spins off the popular Hawkeye show from last year where Cox was a costar who played both the superhero and her alter ego Maya Lopez.

In Hawkeye, Lopez is a deaf Cheyenne woman who can copy people’s movements and has incredible athleticism. She was originally depicted as a leader of the notorious Tracksuit Mafia. By the end, she leaves New York for home and is quickly embroiled in a brand new crisis.

Cox appeared on stage at D23 and commented that she was overwhelmed by the whole experience. “What a journey this has been. This is only the second role I’ve ever had,” the actress said. “This is such an amazing feeling. To only be my second lead. It’s great.”

It’s assumed that Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Daredevil for Echo, but he didn’t make any appearances at the celebration. In the comics, Lopez is one of Kingpin’s lovers, but Hawkeye changed their relationship to adopted uncle and niece.

The trailer has yet to be leaked, but as soon as its released, we’ll share it here. Echo is expected to drop sometime in the summer of 2023.