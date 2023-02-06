Shania Twain is giving people major ‘Chainsaw Man’ vibes at the 2023 Grammys

Man, you’ll feel like a anime-loving woman after seeing Shania Twain at the 2023 Grammys! The two looks Twain gave at the ceremony have turned heads, in particular her performance costume which has reminded many of Chainsaw Man.

Twain didn’t wait for her rivals to pick up the headlines for outrageous comments, with her deciding to take on a cow-like costume for the red carpet. While there are more than enough jokes to milk from the first outfit, it’s the second one which has people frothing at the mouth with memes.

The Canadian Queen of Country Pop sported a look which is on the perfect levels of over the top for a live performance, with a bright-red wig and schoolgirl-chic. We’re not sure if it really works outside of its ridiculousness, but it’s certainly memorable. The memes flowed in quick with comparisons to the Wendy’s mascot, before taking on a whole new life.

Anime fans were quick to notice the similarity between her and Chainsaw Man’s Makima, with the online conversation ending up entirely around her resemblance. We would absolutely love for this to have been an intentional decision. It’s almost too good not to have been in reference to the hit anime.

Twain presented the award for Best Country Album, which is only fitting given her aforementioned title.

Why is Shania Twain giving Makima pic.twitter.com/wUxzWEbcuQ — Birthday Temo 🎂 (@czizumbo) February 6, 2023

Why is Shania Twain dressed as Makima pic.twitter.com/m6b58siga7 — 😈Gengar👻 (@AugustLaveau) February 6, 2023

Chainsaw Man is still an ongoing series, so perhaps it’s time for Twain to be the English dub voice for Makima. Give the fans what they absolutely want. In the meantime, Chainsaw Man is available to stream on Crunchyroll.