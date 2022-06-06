Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has stunned on the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards red carpet, delivering a powerful and emphatic schoolgirl look to the red carpet.

Star of The Handmaid’s Tale and Everything Sucks, Sweeney has had a huge few years in the public eye, and will soon be part of the Morbius universe via the spin-off Madame Web. But it’s her look on the red carpet for the MTV Awards that has the internet abuzz.

In a crop-top and a short skirt, Sweeney would likely get sent to the principal’s office at a lot of schools, but obviously not in the world of Euphoria.

Sweeney has several projects in the works, with another season of Euphoria on its way, and her set to star in an upcoming film called National Anthem. Her role in Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man Universe film Madame Web is unknown, but many fan casts have picked her as being the second live-action Black Cat (first portrayed by Felicity Jones in The Amazing Spider-Man 2), or perhaps a Spider-Woman.

In the meantime, fans will just have to wait patiently and appreciate the looks she continuously serves on both the red carpet, and in TV and cinema. Sweeney has no further films due out in 2022, but she is up for Best Performance in a Show award at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards for her turn in Euphoria.