The 10 most expensive Funko Pop collectibles of all time

Everyone has their own little collection. Whether that may be of vinyl records, or old coins and currency, most people will find their own little quirky and niche interest to collect. One of the many interests of entertainment fans has been figurines. Normally, these would be connected to anime figurines, which received a surge in popularity in Japan a few years back. Now, these figurines have also taken the form of Funko Pops here in the West.

These bobblehead figurines became a widespread phenomenon after the Funko Pop! Vinyl was released in 2010. This line produces toys modeled after the Japanese chibi style, and they present a unique take on figurines with our favorite films, television series, animes, and much more. Over time, many people quickly noticed that these collectibles were worth a lot more than you might have imagined, and more and more people started investing in the rarest and most unique forms of Funko Pop.

Ultimately, what increases the prices of these toys lies in several factors, namely – their rarity, their age, and of course, their design. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the most expensive Funko Pop collectibles ever sold on the market, as per the information on HobbyDB.

10. Freddy Funko Batman Black Suit

The Comic Con 2013 exclusive Freddy Funko Batman Black Suit pop is one of the rarity items that can increase the price of any Funko collection. This extremely rare figure only had 12 total released items at the event, and even those looking to purchase it could only find an even more limited amount of verified items. In 2022, the most expensive Batman Freddy Funko was sold for a whopping $17,500, remaining to this day one of the most expensive pops ever sold. At the moment, its estimated value is a little under $13,000.

9. Superhero Platinum Metallic Stan Lee

Nearly every single Funko Pop related to the one and only Stan Lee is bound to be worth quite a heavy penny. In this case, the Superhero Platinum Metallic Stan Lee Funko only has 10 existing copies, and its value fluctuates with time, ranging between $11,000 and $18,000. The superhero-clad platinum figurine was sold in 2022 for $18,000, and all of Stan Lee’s signed Funko variants are also running at extremely high value in the market today.

8. Freddy Funko Bloody Jaime Lannister

Freddy Funko Pops are undeniably a collectible item just by their sheer existence but mix that in with a beloved television character, and it will be a hit among Funko aficionados. What’s more, the Freddy Funko Bloody Jaime Lannister only has 24 existing copies, with 12 of them being glow-in-the-dark versions. In 2022, this super rare collectible toy was sold for $24,000, although most of these figures are currently estimated to be worth around $19,000. It’s not every day that one can come across a Game of Thrones gem such as this one.

7. Boo Berry Funko Pop Chase

Perhaps one of the most unique-looking Funko Pops ever, the Boo Berry Funko Pop Chase (Glow In The Dark) version is also one of the most expensive collectible items from the company. Based on a spooky cereal mascot from General Mills, Inc., this figurine only has 24 existing pieces. The Funko shows a blue ghost with a red bow tie, and this limited-edition vinyl figure was initially valued at $20,000 due to its rarity, with only 24 existing pieces. However, in 2022, a collector paid $25,000 for the Boo Berry Glow in the Dark version, making it one of the most expensive Funko pops ever sold.

6. Freddy Funko Venom

Released in 2018, the Freddy Funko Venom Pop quickly rose to become one of the most sought-after items among the Funko collectors’ community. Inspired by the design of the Spider-Man antagonist Venom, this unique figurine has only 24 existing pieces in circulation. In March 2022, the most expensive Freddy Funko Venom Pop was sold for a whopping $30,800, and currently, each item in the market is estimated to be worth a little under $19,000.

5. Freddy Funko Metallic Ghost Rider

Like most of the entries on this list, the reason Freddy Funko Metallic Ghost Rider Funko Pop is one of the most expensive items ever sold lies in its limited edition. Only 12 pieces were produced overall, and exclusively released at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2013. Featuring a metallic finish and based on the Marvel character, this unique Freddy Funko collectible was sold in 2022 for $33,500, with an estimated value of over $23,000 per item.

4. Freddy Funko Buzz Lightyear (Glow in the Dark)

In October 2022, the Buzz Lightyear Freddy Funko figure sold for $35,000, making it the fourth priciest Funko Pop, as well as the second most expensive Freddy Funko Pop ever sold. It was exclusively produced and released at the San Diego Comic-Con of 2013, making it even rarer and alluring. This particular figure is believed to continue increasing in value over time. Not only is it a rare piece of Toy Story memorabilia, but being a Disney item, it is expected to become even more coveted in the future.

3. Freddy Funko Metallic Iron Man

With only 12 existing copies, the Freddy Funko Metallic Iron Man Pop is one of the rarest and most expensive Funko dolls ever sold. Its value ranges from $3,499 to $43,000, reflecting the immense demand for this collectible. The rarity of this doll is the primary reason behind its exorbitant price surge, being exclusively distributed at the 2011, 2012, and 2013 San Diego Comic Cons. In 2022, it was sold for $43,000 to the Funko collector known as GrailMonster.

2. Clockwork Orange Funko Pop (Glow in the Dark)

Much like most Funko Pops whose value tremendously increases due to its rarity, the Clockwork Orange Funko Pop is one of them. More specifically, the glow-in-the-dark version, which only has 24 total existing copies in the world. What’s more, only 12 Chase pieces circulated before a legal battle halted the production, making these individual Pops all the more rare and expensive. In 2022, the toy became the most expensive individual Funko Pop ever sold, for a total of $60,000.

1. Willy Wonka and Oompa Loompa Funko Pops

The most expensive Funko Pop duo is undoubtedly the Willy Wonka and Oompa Loompa pops, valued between $71,000 and $210,000. This skyrocketing price tag is attributed to their extremely limited production, with only 10 existing copies of this 2-pack Funko Pop figure. In fact, acquiring this exceptionally rare collectible requires being awarded a Golden Ticket found inside Funko-branded chocolate bars at the San Diego Comic-Con. Only four of these tickets were discovered at the event, leaving the whereabouts of the remaining six Funko packs unknown – enhancing their rarity.

In July 2023, this 2-pack item was sold for $210,000, becoming even more expensive than ever, with now an estimated value of $163,440.00.