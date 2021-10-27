Best Marvel Action Figures And Collectibles

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, action figures and collectibles of Marvel characters have become immensely popular. Many of these characters are household names and known all over the world by both children and adults alike.

Over the years there’s become an increase in demand for collectables, and with so many different characters and types of products it can be hard to decide which are worth adding to your collection. However, there are plenty of options out there to suit every budget and collector’s interest.

If you’re an absolute die-hard fan, or even if you’re simply looking to spruce up your collection, keep reading to find out our top 6 recommended Marvel action figures and collectibles for building up your collection.

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet

Image by Lego via Amazon

Specifications The LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet is a brick recreation of Thanos’s weapon in the Avengers movies. It has 590 pieces and measures over 12.5 inches. This Golden Gauntlet also includes a stand so you can display your Infinity Gauntlet on your shelf.

Marvel Legends Series Captain America: The First Avenger Captain America & Peggy Carter Collectible Action Figure

Image by Marvel via Amazon

Specifications These two 6 inches Marvel action figures show Captain America and Peggy Carter from the Captain America Movie. They come with interchangeable hands, articulated limbs, and many accessories. With all these options, you can make the action figures stand in several dynamic poses.

Avengers Marvel Titan Hero Series Blast Gear Deluxe Thanos Action Figure

Image by Marvel via Amazon

Specifications This is Thanos from Marvel’s Avengers Titan Hero Series. The action figure is inspired by the Comic Version of the Mad Titan, not the movie one. It is a 12 inches tall action figure that is compatible with other Titan Hero gear, perfect if you have a young one wanting to have this Titan launching projectiles across the room.

Funko Pop! Artist Series: Marvel Infinity Saga – Captain America

Image by Funko via Amazon

Specifications Someone had the brilliant idea to style the avengers as if they were infinity stones, which is why we have this Captain America Funko with sparkling stars within it. It is a 7.75 inches tall, bobblehead Funko with a unique sparkle effect.

Funko Pop! Deluxe, Marvel: Avengers Assemble Series – Iron Man

Image by Funko via Amazon

Specifications This is the Iron Man Funko for Marvel: Avengers Assemble series. The Funko is a high-quality figure that has fire effects connected to the base, which makes the Funko look like it’s taking off. It’s part of a collection of 6 figures.

Spider-Man Hasbro Marvel Legends Series 6″ Collectible Action Figure

Image by Marvel via Amazon

Specifications This is a 6 inches high action figure of the former villain, Dr. Octopus. In this version, trying to be a hero, he calls himself Superior Octopus. This figure is fully articulated and can be put in several different dynamic poses.

With so many incredible Marvel collectibles to choose from, we hope this list will help you narrow down something perfect to display proudly — or just simply play with — in your home.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to We Got This Covered.