What channel is the SAG Awards on? How to watch the 2023 SAG Awards

The Screen Actor Guild Awards (SAG for short) is back, marking its 29th year of recognizing outstanding performances in film and TV. This year is no different with plenty of Oscar nominees listed in this year’s award event. Meanwhile, plenty of shows released through streaming services are also nominated.

It was announced via the official SAG website that Hollywood stars Orlando Bloom, Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, James Marsden, Jenny Slate, and Mark Wahlberg will be presenting this year’s event at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California. And with big names and titles listed for these awards, it comes as no surprise that people want to see this event unfold.

How to watch the 2023 SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are coming to Netflix!



Starting in 2024, The SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix globally — and you can catch this year’s ceremony, live Feb. 26 on Netflix’s YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/5WvhgKSIjW — Netflix (@netflix) January 11, 2023

The 2023 SAG awards will be different compared to its predecessor when it comes to how it’s broadcasted. Since 1998, the event was broadcast on TNT and TBS, a TV network owned by Warner Bros. It was then announced back in early Jan. 2023 that the SAG Awards has formed a multi-year partnership with Netflix, starting in 2024. While the Netflix broadcast will begin at a later date, the 2023 SAG Awards livestream will take place on the official Netflix YouTube channel on Feb. 26 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET and will be accessible globally.

The 29th Screen Actors Guild gave five nominations to The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once, both are trying to break the record of “the most SAG nominations.” Some of the shows and films nominated in this year’s event are Avatar: The Way of Water, Elivs, The Whale, House of the Dragon, Andor, Dhamer – Monster: The Jefferey Dahmer Story, The Crown, and The White Lotus, along with many others. Meanwhile, American actress Sally Field will receive this year’s Screen Actors Guild Life Award.