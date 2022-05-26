North America’s largest EDM (electronic dance music) festival is a well-established tradition by this point.

EDC, also called Electric Daisy Carnival, has been a staple of the EDM scene since 1999. It wasn’t always held in Las Vegas, but Sin City has hosted the flagship festival on an annual basis since 2011, when the primary event moved from Los Angeles. For more than a decade now, music-lovers have flocked from across the nation — and sometimes the world — to take part in the popular festival. 2022’s event polished off its festivities in mid-May, leaving plenty of its attendees thirsting for more. They’re already looking ahead to EDC 2023.

When is EDC Las Vegas 2023?

EDC’s Las Vegas event is scheduled to take place between May 19 and 21 of 2023. The flagship festival commonly takes place on or surrounding these dates, leaving frequent attendees with consistent annual plans.

The 2023 event will mark a particularly special occasion, according to EDM Identify, with the date marking the 30th anniversary of Insomniac Events, the company behind the longstanding EDM festival. The big anniversary will likely bring in even bigger crowds than typical years see, and is almost assured to prompt some extra pomp and circumstance from event organizers. If ever there was a year worth attending EDC Las Vegas, it’s this one.

How much do tickets cost?

Insomniac/YouTube

Tickets for the big event, which at base include all three days of the festival, don’t run cheap. For three days of spectacular entertainment and dazzling fluorescent decor, however, the prices are pretty competitive.

EDC offers up three ticket options for festival-goers, ranging from general admission to a VIP “enhanced experience pass.” For the base general admission tickets, which include three-day access to EDC, purchasers will need to shell out $429.99. This cost includes a $10 deposit and nearly $100 in service charges.

For the next step up, interested purchasers can go for the “experience pass,” which buys them the same three-day admission, along with premium, air-conditioned restrooms and expedited entry. An experience pass ticket will run you $648.99. Like the general admission pass, this ticket includes a $10 deposit and $110 in service charges.

The final EDC option is dubbed the “enhanced experience pass,” and includes several additional perks on top of three-day admittance to the festival. The pricey ticket includes quicker entry times and elevated viewing platforms from which to enjoy the show, along with a range of “VIP-only activities.” The ticket includes access to dedicated dance spaces, viewing spaces, lounge areas, info booths, and even a Ferris wheel, along with fast-passes for lines, a beauty bar, and a range of beverage and food options. In order to enjoy the broad swathe of stellar upgrades, purchasers will need to shell out $929.89, a massive price that includes a $10 deposit and around $130 in service charges.