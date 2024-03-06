How to wash Squishmallows, explained

Lets face it, every Squishmallow owner has cried into the belly of their favorite stuffie at least once. Even as Build-A-Bear moves in on the premiere stuffed animal’s top spot, the abuse these adorable puffy friends can take is unmatched.

Recommended Videos

The cuddly critters are there for all your victories and woes, meaning they’ve accumulated more than their fair share of muck. If you or a loved one is struggling with a tear-soaked, muck-covered, or just a little smudged Squishmallow, we’ve compiled the best methods to get ‘em clean.

How do you clean a Squishmallow?

Image via Jazplus / Kelly Toys / Squishmallows

Luckily for Squishmallow lovers everywhere, the stuffed toys are meant to be cleaned. Most can go into the wash easily enough (though the manufacturer doesn’t recommend it), but with any beloved object, the idea that a simple wash could end in disaster is terrifying! Here is the foolproof step-by-step guide to cleaning your favorite Squishmallow.

Place your Squishmallow in a mesh laundry bag or pillowcase.

While you can certainly skip this step, most Squishmallow enthusiasts swear by this trick. Keeping the stuffed toy contained in a delicates bag helps protect their soft exterior from any dangers in the washing machine – we’re looking at you, agitator-style machines!

If you have a front-load washer, there is far less to worry about in that department, but its always better to err on the side of caution.

Use cold water and a delicate cycle

Hot water, while a perfect way to kill bacteria, can wreak havoc on bright colors in the wash. It can lead to colors fading, bleeding, or transferring. It would be horrible if Hedwig’s perfect white wings were ruined by Pikachu’s electric yellow!

Delicate cycles reduce the risk of the fabric snagging. This is less necessary with a delicates bag or a pillowcase, but why risk damage when its so easy to turn a knob? Some Squishmallow owners wash their squishy friends with towels to cushion the ride, and swear that the extra fabric makes drying that much easier.

If you’re struggling with a particularly smelly Squishmallow, add one tablespoon of vinegar to the rinse cycle to minimize the smell. It may take a few passes, but eventually even the worst smells come clean.

Tumble dry with low heat

Perhaps the most important step, drying can make or break the Squishmallow washing experience. Make sure the dryer is at the lowest heat setting. The soft fabric that we love to hug is incredibly susceptible to burning, melting, and discoloration if exposed to heat for too long. It might take a few attempts, but the lowest setting will make sure your stuffed friends come out as clean as the day you bought them and free of any stinky smells.

You can always opt to air dry, if you prefer. The process can take several days, but as long as you wring out as much moisture as possible, your Squishmallow should be just fine. Keep in mind that damp environments can lead to issues with mold if you don’t ensure a properly dry interior.

Re-shape your Squishmallow

When your pals are nice and clean, make sure to fluff them back into shape. It might take some effort to squish and squash the critter back into its perfectly huggable shape, but all that hard work will pay off in no time.