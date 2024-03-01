Everyone needs a good dose of dopamine every once in a while, and one of the easiest ways to get it is by indulging that shopping urge. Squishmallows are fluffy, huggable, cute, and more than what the doctor ordered when you need a little pick me up.

Designed to be the perfect squishable stuffed animal and adorned with adorable Kawaii faces, it’s hard to imagine these bundles of smoosh getting any better. The creatives behind the concept, however, have somehow managed to do just that. The latest crossover with Harry Potter will have you casting “Accio Squishmallow” spells as soon as you see them.

How much are the Harry Potter Squishmallows?

Images via Amazon

Harry Potter fans rejoice! Released in October 2023, the latest stuffed cuties from Squishmallow are all themed after the wonderful Wizarding World. As of now, there are only 8 variations up for grabs, but man, are they precious.

The series includes the Golden Trio ⏤ Harry, Ron, and Hermione ⏤ sporting their school uniforms under some Kawaii faces. Additionally, fans can pick up an adorable Hedwig, equipped with fierce eyelashes. While these are magical in their own rights, the real winners in our book are the House plushes.

Each little animal sports a scarf representing their Hogwarts House and the classic Squishmallow face. Gryffindor Lion is a cute little lion sporting a full mane. Ravenclaw Raven is a simple little black void of a bird, and Hufflepuff Badger is, well, a badger. But the real G.O.A.T is the Slytherin Snake. Maybe I’m biased, but that little pink tongue takes the cake. The Gryffindor Lion is already the most popular choice and retailers are struggling to keep it in stock.

Prices range between $12.99 and $15.99 a pop depending on whether you grab an 8 or 10-inch version, and the stuffed toys are available through a plethora of retailers. Be warned, however: if you aren’t going through the official Squishmallow store on Amazon, then you might get charged more for your piece.

Target appears to be price-matching with Amazon, but Walmart is another story. While the retail giant might have various sizes of Squishmallows, their prices vary wildly from their competitors. They start at $22.95 and range all the way to a whopping $39.99, depending on which stuffie you grab.