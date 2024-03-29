What did 50 Cent say about the Diddy raids?

50 Cent has had beef with Sean “Diddy” Combs for decades, but it seems like he may have got the last laugh after Homeland Security raided two of Combs’ residences last week.

50 Cent, AKA Curtis James Jackson III, mocked his rival on social media within a few hours of the raids being carried out on Combs’ properties. Jackson commented on the ongoing situation regarding Diddy and the multiple allegations that have been made against him which include sexual and physical abuse, as well as human trafficking.

What did 50 Cent say?

Jackson gave his two cents (or should I say 50 Cents) regarding the matter, claiming that Combs was “done,” and quipping, “Now it’s not Diddy do it, It’s Diddy done they don’t come like that unless they got a case.” He makes a good point; the Feds must have something on the rapper/producer to be carrying full-on raids on not one, but two of his properties. Of course, there have been rumors of Combs’ abuse for a while now, but this last week has all but confirmed the rumors.

Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done 🤷🏽‍♂️they don’t come like that unless they got a case. • https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/xqqKVITWv6 — 50cent (@50cent) March 25, 2024

Jackson also made a series of posts on Instagram including a couple of memes joking about the situation. He also attempted to drag Jay-Z into the drama, suggesting that the rapper was somehow connected to Combs, or that he had done something similar — it’s hard to tell if it’s 50 Cent just being 50 Cent, or if he knows something we don’t. He also shared a news article regarding his custody battle over his 11 year old son he shares with Daphne Joy. Joy was recently accused of being Diddy’s sex worker, so clearly 50 Cent isn’t afraid of airing all kinds of dirty laundry out in public.

50 Cent and Diddy have a history

This might actually bring decades of conflict to a close, as the two rappers have had a back and forth of insults and diss tracks for a number of years now; so of course 50 Cent is going to take the opportunity to mock one of his biggest rivals. For the most part, the beef was started by 50 Cent when he accused Combs of knowing who shot the Notorious B.I.G, and he also accused Combs of being involved in the murder of Tupac Shakur — however, there isn’t a lot of evidence to back these claims up. He also made several comments regarding Combs’ sexuality, and according to an article published by Forbes, he’s even making a documentary on the allegations against his former rival.

It’s obvious that Jackson has hated Combs for a long long time, and is loving every minute of this guy’s downfall. Whilst Diddy’s arrest has not yet been confirmed, it’s likely he’s still in the country, so it’s only a matter of time until he’s brought in. Doubtless 50 Cent will have even more to say when his arrest is finally confirmed.