What is the Blair House in Washington, D.C.? Explained

Blair House, located at 1651 Pennsylvania Avenue directly across from the White House, is the official guest house for the President of the United States. Its central location places it amid key landmarks, including the U.S. Capitol, the National Mall, and other government buildings.

The residence was built in 1824 for Joseph Lovell, the eighth surgeon general of the U.S. Army. In 1937, journalist and political advisor Francis Preston Blair purchased the property that his family called home until 1845 when they moved to Maryland. Despite their move, the Blair family kept ownership of the house and rented it out in the years that followed. In 1952, they returned, adding additional properties beside the main house for family members to reside in. It wasn’t until 1940 that Blair’s grandson agreed to sell the property to the government.

During World War II, the White House became packed with visitors, including foreign dignitaries, politicians, and advisors who needed to meet with President Franklin Roosevelt. Blair House was rented as a solution to the overcrowding. In 1942, Roosevelt approved the purchase of Blair House, along with all the furniture in it, for $150,000. There was a need for a place where the country’s official visitors could stay, and its proximity to the White House — a two-minute walk — made it an ideal property. Over the years, several events happened there. President Harry Truman temporarily called it his home while renovations were ongoing at the White House, and it was also the location of an attempted assassination against him in 1950. The Blair House became the official President’s Guest House in 1957.

How is the Blair House used today?

Before the establishment of an official President’s Guest House, it was customary for the president’s guests, including head of state and diplomats, to spend their first night at the White House. Afterward, they would move to an embassy or hotel for the rest of their stay. With the Blair House, however, visitors had a dedicated place to stay throughout their time in the country. In addition, it became a tradition for president-elects to stay at the Blair House before their inauguration and official swearing-in as president.

Blair House is a sprawling complex of four interconnected structures covering over 60,000 square feet. It boasts more than 120 rooms, meticulously maintained by 18 full-time staff. Among its many features are a drawing room, library, study, sitting room, and conference room, all adorned with elegant antique furnishings that reflect its historical significance. To preserve its grandeur and functionality, sections of the house undergo renovations every few years. Some of those who have stayed at the Blair House include Queen Elizabeth II, Vladimir Putin, Nelson Mandela, Margaret Thatcher, and Tony Blair, among others.

The Blair House Foundation, established in 1985, oversees fundraising efforts for the maintenance of Blair House. Managed by the Department of State’s Office of the Chief of Protocol, the foundation supports its role as a premier venue for diplomatic hospitality. Invitations to stay at Blair House are extended at the discretion of the POTUS, underscoring its status as a symbol of American hospitality. Blair House offers a warm welcome to visiting dignitaries, ensuring their comfort while engaging in diplomatic matters.

