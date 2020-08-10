22 Popular PS4 Games Are On Sale For Under $5 Right Now

While restrictions around the world are beginning to slowly lift, there are still plenty of folks who’re spending the majority of their time indoors, away from the bustling crowds. And with all this extra time on our hands, now’s the perfect opportunity to play video games to help keep us entertained.

Of course, gaming can sometimes feel like a pretty expensive hobby, but fear not! We’re always here trying our utmost to bring you the best deals around and the latest Summer Sale on Sony’s PS4 is a real doozie, featuring a staggering 500 titles. Of these 500 games, there are 22 that are pretty popular and are discounted to under $5 right now on the PlayStation Store, and you can check out the full list below:

Battlefield 1 – $2.99 Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $4.99 Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $4.49 Brothers: a Tale of two Sons – $4.99 Rocket Arena – $4.99 Micro Machines World Series – $3.99 Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition – $4.99 MX Nitro: Unleashed – $4.99 Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – $4.99 The Quiet Man – $4.49 GoNNER – $2.99 Star Wars Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast – $4.99 The Escapists – $4.99 Livelock – $4.99 Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story – $4.49 Dead Island: Retro Revenge – $2.99 Chess Ultra – $4.93 Pure Pool – $2.49 Carnival Games VR – $4.99 Dirt 4 – $4.99 BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle – $4.79 Dear Esther: Landmark Edition – $3.49

Pretty impressive list, right? If we had to recommend some titles from this offer, Battlefield 1 would be a great choice if you’re in the mood for military first-person shooter action. Meanwhile, Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided would be a good picks if you fancy some covert stealth action gameplay. But if you’re looking for a well-written story, Brothers A Tale Of Two Sons is a moving tale of loss and regret that’s absolutely worth a playthrough.

Tell us, though, are there any PS4 titles on this list that’ve caught your attention? Or will you be waiting for Sony’s next sale? Let us know in the usual place!