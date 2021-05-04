3 Great Games Are Now Free For PlayStation Plus Members

The first week of May is in full swing and that can only mean one thing for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Yes, from now and for the next 30 days, all members can download two titles on PS4, with those lucky enough to have secured a PS5 granted access to a third in the form of Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last.

Similar to Fall Guys and Oddworld: Soulstorm before it, the next-gen version of Bugbear Entertainment’s racing game has debuted on the premium subscription service and will remain free until Sony swaps out this month’s selection. Billed as a spiritual successor to the FlatOut franchise, Wreckfest offers multiple modes in addition to standard races, with grease monkies able to purchase and sell vehicles as well as customize and research new rides for use in single-player Career mode and multiplayer.

While PS4 users won’t have access to the above, both Battlefield V and Stranded Deep should serve as a worthy compromise. The former, which remains the most recent entry in DICE’s long-running first-person shooter series, is packed with content besides the usual suite of online options. So-called War Stories, for instance, are bite-sized solo affairs intended to prioritize narrative over action.

Stranded Deep, on the other hand, is an indie adventure that tasks players with surviving against the elements after their plane crashes in the Pacific Ocean. Fending with a dynamic weather system as well as securing food, water and shelter are paramount to staying alive in this procedurally generated world. Good luck!

As expected, you’ll have until June to add the above to your library, after which all three will be available on the PlayStation Store for their standard RRP. Be sure to let us know in the usual place below what you’ll be playing first!