Home / gaming

Sony Offering 44 PlayStation 4 Games For $5 Or Less

By 2 hours ago
x

With everything going on in the world at the moment, picking up a super fun game for a bargain price may likely go a long way in taking your mind off things, while keeping the ol’ wallet happy, too. And with a double whammy of Sony’s latest sales to indulge in now, there’s bound to be a title in the mix that’ll help to turn that frown upside down.

In fact, there are 44 PlayStation games that you can nab for just $5 or less from the Japanese company’s online storefront. Be it classic first-person shooting action like DOOM and DOOM II, or clever and addictive indie strategy experiences like Kingdom: New Lands and Zombie: Vikings, to cinematic triple-A fare like Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, chances are there’s something for everyone in the PlayStation Store’s latest money-saving promotions. So, without further ado, let’s get into the list.

$1 – $3 Games

  1. DOOM 1993
  2. DOOM II (Classic)
  3. Thief
  4. Castles
  5. Conga Master
  6. Dead Island: Retro Revenge
  7. Demon’s Crystals
  8. Kingdom: New Lands
  9. Zombie Vikings
  10. Masters of Anima
  11. Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition

$4 Games

  1. Party Hard
  2. Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  3. Jotun: Valhalla Edition
  4. Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
  5. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
  6. Guts and Glory
  7. Citizens of Earth
  8. Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
  9. Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
  10. The Deadly Tower of Monsters
  11. Intruders: Hide and Seek

$5 Games

  1. Abyss Odyssey: Extended Dream Edition
  2. Dead Island Definitive Edition
  3. Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
  4. DOOM 3
  5. Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
  6. Need for Speed
  7. Fe
  8. Flipping Death
  9. Helldivers Dive Harder Edition
  10. Little Nightmares
  11. OKAGE: Shadow King
  12. Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Standard Edition
  13. Primal
  14. Salt and Sanctuary
  15. The Escapists 
  16. Shadow of the Beast
  17. Siren
  18. Sundered: Eldritch Edition
  19. The Unfinished Swan
  20. Twisted Metal: Black
  21. Donut County
  22. Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
  23. Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn 
  24. Unravel Two

If you’re after any more specific recommendations, I can personally vouch for Kingdom: New Lands for its low price and its insane addictiveness. Seriously, for a game that cost me less than a fast food snack, I’ve put an asinine amount of hours into it already.

Elsewhere, Salt And Sanctuary is a top-notch 2D Souls-like that’s both deep and rewarding, and Dragon Age: Inquisition is solid western RPG goodness. Meanwhile, Siren may be the pick for you if you’re after a spooky scare just in time for this Halloween. Oh, and if you’re looking for some couch co-op, Unravel Two may be a decent option as well.

But what say you? Do any of the titles in Sony’s latest sale catch your eye? Or will you be giving these limited time promotions a miss? Let us know in the usual place down below.

Source: VGR

Tags: ,
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...