Sony Offering 44 PlayStation 4 Games For $5 Or Less
With everything going on in the world at the moment, picking up a super fun game for a bargain price may likely go a long way in taking your mind off things, while keeping the ol’ wallet happy, too. And with a double whammy of Sony’s latest sales to indulge in now, there’s bound to be a title in the mix that’ll help to turn that frown upside down.
In fact, there are 44 PlayStation games that you can nab for just $5 or less from the Japanese company’s online storefront. Be it classic first-person shooting action like DOOM and DOOM II, or clever and addictive indie strategy experiences like Kingdom: New Lands and Zombie: Vikings, to cinematic triple-A fare like Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, chances are there’s something for everyone in the PlayStation Store’s latest money-saving promotions. So, without further ado, let’s get into the list.
$1 – $3 Games
- DOOM 1993
- DOOM II (Classic)
- Thief
- Castles
- Conga Master
- Dead Island: Retro Revenge
- Demon’s Crystals
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Zombie Vikings
- Masters of Anima
- Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition
$4 Games
- Party Hard
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Guts and Glory
- Citizens of Earth
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
- The Deadly Tower of Monsters
- Intruders: Hide and Seek
$5 Games
- Abyss Odyssey: Extended Dream Edition
- Dead Island Definitive Edition
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
- DOOM 3
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed
- Fe
- Flipping Death
- Helldivers Dive Harder Edition
- Little Nightmares
- OKAGE: Shadow King
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Standard Edition
- Primal
- Salt and Sanctuary
- The Escapists
- Shadow of the Beast
- Siren
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition
- The Unfinished Swan
- Twisted Metal: Black
- Donut County
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- Shaq-Fu: A Legend Reborn
- Unravel Two
If you’re after any more specific recommendations, I can personally vouch for Kingdom: New Lands for its low price and its insane addictiveness. Seriously, for a game that cost me less than a fast food snack, I’ve put an asinine amount of hours into it already.
Elsewhere, Salt And Sanctuary is a top-notch 2D Souls-like that’s both deep and rewarding, and Dragon Age: Inquisition is solid western RPG goodness. Meanwhile, Siren may be the pick for you if you’re after a spooky scare just in time for this Halloween. Oh, and if you’re looking for some couch co-op, Unravel Two may be a decent option as well.
But what say you? Do any of the titles in Sony’s latest sale catch your eye? Or will you be giving these limited time promotions a miss? Let us know in the usual place down below.
Source: VGR
