PlayStation 4 Offering 5 Great Games For $5, But Only For Limited Time

For reasons that assuredly require no explanation, you’ll likely have found yourself with considerably more time to play video games as of late.

Interactive entertainment enjoyed from home has undoubtedly prevented mass boredom from setting in for millions over the last few months and a number of publishers have been doing what they can to make the pastime as cheap as possible. Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony – the Big Three – have all been doing their part to make some of the best games in recent memory accessible to all, either by simply giving them away for free or holding massive discounts on hundreds of titles. Today’s deal falls into the latter camp, though for a modest $5, you certainly can’t go wrong with any of the PlayStation 4 games listed below.

Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition

Nearing six years old it may be, but Dragon Age: Inquisition remains the most recent entry in BioWare’s fantasy-laden RPG series. The developer is known to have been working on a sequel for some time now, of course, but until then, this is one epic adventure well worth revisiting. If, on the other hand, you’ve yet to step foot on the continent of Thedas, we can’t recommend Inquisition more, especially for not much more than the price of a coffee.

Sundered: Eldritch Edition

Thunder Lotus Games’ own description of Sundered: Eldritch Edition tells you all you need to know about this fast-paced platformer:

Sundered is a chaotic hand­-drawn Metroidvania where you resist or embrace ancient eldritch powers. Confront hordes of terrifying enemies in an ever-changing world inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft. Sundered is a challenging and unique take on a classic genre from the creators of Jotun!

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition

Thanks to the release of a sequel back in 2017, the online population for DICE’s first entry in the Battlefront series isn’t as sizable as it once was, meaning you could be waiting a while before finding a match. For $5, however, you’ll be getting the base game as well as all post-release content released for the multiplayer shooter.

Rayman Legends

Arguably the definitive entry in Ubisoft’s long-running platformer, Rayman Legends isn’t just a treat to play but to look at, too. Such is the attention to detail and obvious quality of Legends, in fact, that many consider it to be one of the best in its genre. A must-buy, for sure.

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter

As per developer Frogwares’ summary:

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter is a fantastic adventure with unique gameplay that blends investigation, action, and exploration for an extraordinary experience that will test the limits of your nerves and intelligence. Track down evil in the darkest corners of London and the human soul while playing as the great detective, as you untangle a web of intrigue leading to the final stunning revelation.

So, there you have it. 5 great PlayStation 4 games for the low price of $5. But will you be picking any of them up? As always, let us know down below.