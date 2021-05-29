6 Great PlayStation Games Now On Sale For Less Than $5

When it comes to deals, sales and the like, it’s hard to beat Sony and their selection of awesome PlayStation savings, with the company seemingly always having some kind of promotion going on. And that’s without even considering their excellent offerings for PlayStation Plus subscribers each month, with several free titles handed out to those who’re signed up to the service on a monthly basis.

As you may’ve seen, the Days of Play sale is now live, and it boasts a huge selection of games at great prices, including 6 that are under $5, and you cannot go wrong with any of them. While some are a bit old and you’ve likely already checked out more than a few, if you’ve yet to experience any of these, you’d be wise to grab them while you can, as this sale won’t last forever.

But just what are these titles, you ask? Well, first up we’ve got Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition, an action-adventure game set in the world of The Lord of the Rings. It’s from 2014, but it did scoop numerous awards back then and was showered with praise from both critics and fans of the franchise. In other words, it’s worth diving into at only $4.99.

Also priced at that same point is Unravel Two, a neat little puzzle-platform outing that has a couple unique hooks to it, Invisible, Inc., a “turn-based tactics stealth video game incorporating elements of roguelike gameplay,” Titanfall 2, an influential shooter which probably doesn’t need an introduction and continues to remain hugely popular even to this day, and finally, Yoku’s Island Express, which boasts “a unique blend of pinball mechanics, platforming, and open-world exploration.”

And as for the final game? Well, that’s LEGO Harry Potter Collection, priced at only $3.99. That’s ridiculously cheap, especially considering that it brings us LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7.

So, there you have it. 6 great PlayStation titles with something that should appeal to all taste. And even if they weren’t priced so low, you still can’t go wrong with any of these. As such, if you’re looking for something new to dive into and have a bit of spare change lying around, feel free to grab one of them when you can. Enjoy!