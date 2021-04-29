Alien: Isolation 2 Reportedly In Development At Disney

Disney is reportedly in the early stages of getting Alien: Isolation 2 off the ground.

The original, developed by Creative Assembly and published by Sega in 2014, preceded the House of Mouse’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, who own rights to the franchise. That being the case, it’s unlikely that the Total War creator will return for a second outing, leaving the door wide open for another company to take its place. According to Small Screen, they’ve learned of the project’s existence from a reliable source and candidates are still being reviewed, meaning a continuation of Amanda Ripley’s story has yet to leave the conceptual stage.

The supposed insider also states that Alien: Isolation is just one of several properties under consideration for a sequel, with an early draft of the story currently in the works. What’s more, an unspecified studio is said to already be in mind, though its identity is left unrevealed.

Without any further details to work with, pinpointing the name of this mystery game producer is next to impossible and furthermore, it’s not entirely clear if Disney has even reached out. While certainly not indicative of anything, director Ridley Scott confirmed at the tail end of 2020 that a follow-up to 2017’s Alien: Covenant has been given the go ahead, at least verifying that the Xenomorph hasn’t been entirely forgotten about in the wake of the aforementioned merger.

Should nothing ultimately come of this rumor, however, gamers can still look forward to Aliens: Fireteam. Cold Iron Studios’ squad-based third-person shooter is scheduled to release this summer for consoles and PC and puts players in the shoes of Colonial Marines tasked with eradicating an extraterrestrial danger threatening to decimate far away worlds.

We’ll let you know as soon as we learn more about the aforementioned sequel, but in the meantime, tell us what themes and locations you’d like a potential Alien: Isolation 2 to explore in the usual place below!