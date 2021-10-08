An Unexpected Anime Is Getting A Nintendo Switch Game

Sometimes we’re just left scratching our heads at which anime get video game adaptations or not and this is certainly one of those times. Especially since a monumental company like Bandai Namco Entertainment is at the helm developing. Still, it looks like Pui Pui Molcar: Let’s! Molcar Party! is coming to Nintendo Switch in both Japanese and English.

Since many western anime fans won’t recognize it, Pui Pui Mulcar is the third-best kids’ anime of all time according to MyAnimeList. It’s done with stop-motion animated puppets made of wool felt and is beyond adorable. The series is so popular that it inspired a theatrical release — Tobidase! Narase! Pui Pui Molcar. This won’t be the first game for the franchise either, with the mobile title Pui Pui Molcar Mogu Mogu Parking already releasing in July 2021.

Seriously, just look at how cute these guinea pig-cars are!

Here is how Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:

“The Universally Loved PUI PUI MOLCAR Finally Hits the Nintendo Switch™! Welcome to a brand-new town, Moltown! Only you and the Molcars can transform this barren burg into a bustling urban hub. And with that…let’s party! Play alone or with friends—the wide world of Molcars beckons you!

Pui Pui Molcar: Let’s! Molcar Party! will release on December 16th, 2021.