Apex Legends Christmas Event Now Live, Adds Winter Express LTM, New Heirloom, More

Respawn might be cutting it close by bringing Christmas to Apex Legends just two weeks before the big day, but hey, better late than never, right?

Besides, it looks as if this particular event has been worth the wait, as the developer has packed World’s Edge with all sorts of festive-themed goodies. We’ll get to the features added to Season 3’s map shortly but first, you can check out some of the new skins on offer over the event’s duration via the gallery below.

Similarly to the Iron Crown and Fight or Fright events earlier this year, Holo-Day Bash is a Collection affair, meaning, yes – a new Heirloom item is up for grabs. As suspected, due to earlier leaks, the character next in line to receive their own custom melee weapon is Pathfinder. Players that obtain all 24 Holo-Day cosmetics before the event’s end will unlock the pair of boxing gloves for free and they will remain in your collection indefinitely.

As for playable content, Winter Express is a new limited-time mode available in-game for four weeks and sees three squads go head to head in a battle to take control of the World’s Edge cargo train. Rather than be required to scrounge the world for loot and weapon upgrades though, players are deployed with pre-set loadouts in Winter Express, with eliminated players respawning at the beginning of each new round. Loadouts rotate daily, too, meaning folks have plenty of reason to jump in for repeated plays.

Finally, Mirage has brought his personal party boat in to dock at World’s Edge and, as one would expect of the showboater, he’s spared no expense. You can check it out for yourselves on your next visit. Just be sure to bring a gun.

Apex Legends Holo-Day Bash is available from now until January 7th, 2020.