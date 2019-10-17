Apex Legends Leak Reveals Abilities For Unreleased Character Valk

The existing roster of playable characters in Apex Legends is destined to grow exponentially in the near future, it seems.

Since launch, the battle royale has received three – Octane, Wattson and Crypto – new arrivals, with Respawn so far having deployed one additional fighter every three months. Assuming that trend continues at its current pace, a further four newcomers will have joined the ranks by this time next year, and that’s barring any changes (for better or worse) in pace on the development side. While several surprises will assuredly make themselves known over the next 12 months, recent leaks have prematurely outed the (unfinal) appearance and names of several unreleased individuals. And the document in question outing their existence can be seen below.

Anyone currently enjoying the delights of Apex‘s Fight or Fright Halloween event will have already encountered Revenant, albeit as an unplayable NPC, in-game, but he’s not the topic of focus this time around. Instead, it’s the mysterious Valk that we’ve recently learned more of thanks to the efforts of trusted data miner That1MiningGuy. As part of their latest exploration of the shooter’s files, the YouTuber has returned with several interesting tidbits, including what appears to be Valk’s entire skillset.

Valk Abilities

Passive ability: Afterburners – Valk and her teammates fly faster while skydiving after an initial drop.

Tactical ability: VTOL Jets – Hold to hover.

Ultimate ability: Skyward – Valk and nearby teammates take to the skies following a short countdown period.

Considering the heavy emphasis on flight abilities and the character’s name being a shortened version of Valkyrie, it’s extremely likely that Valk will borrow her general likeness and moveset from Norse mythology and fill the support role under the nickname of “The Soaring Aviator.”

As always, we should caution that everything you see above is far from confirmed and Respawn could very well choose to scrap early designs such as these without a moment’s notice. Let’s hope that’s not the case, though, as Valk certainly sounds as if she’d shake-up Apex Legends more than ever before.