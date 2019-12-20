Apex Legends Leak Reveals Big Upcoming Changes To Body Armor

Apex Legends players could soon be the lucky recipients of a frequently requested feature, it seems.

Still playing second fiddle to Epic Games’ Fortnite in terms of sheer player numbers it may be, Respawn’s battle royale has grown exponentially in its relatively short life, undoubtedly becoming one of 2019’s most successful games in the process. With a heavy focus on gunplay, strategy and hero-based abilities, Apex is fast becoming the shooter of choice for competitive-minded players, an image that its creator has been keen to nurture recently with the announcement of a Pro League due to kick off early next year.

Likely in preparation for that ambitious global event, then, it appears as if the developer intends to make a number of key gameplay alterations ahead of schedule that fans have been requesting for quite some time. As per the latest leaks provided by prominent data miner That1MiningGuy, newly-discovered files suggest a number of changes to how shields function in-game are on the way.

You can check out the leak in question below:

Apex Legends Leak Reveals Major Upcoming Changes To Body Armor

According to MiningGuy, the seemingly random strings of code relate to the addition of a new visual indicator. Specifically, this new addition to the user interface will relay what rarity level of armor an opponent is wearing outside of combat. Admittedly, such a tweak may seem small on paper, but the adjustment, assuming it finds its way into live versions of the game, will make the decision of whether or not to engage with an enemy considerably more strategic.

Instead of lamenting your decision to take on an opponent sporting Legendary-tier body armor (and getting blown away as a result), for example, the changes mean you’ll be able to discern the quality of your foe’s defences beforehand, allowing you to weigh up your odds of success.

As always, none of the above is official until Respawn says otherwise, but considering the source of today’s leaks, we imagine Apex Legends players will see these fixes arrive in-game in the near future. Watch this space.