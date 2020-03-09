Apex Legends Players Are Demanding Changes To Caustic

Apex Legends‘ Caustic is in desperate need of some simple changes according to the battle royale’s vocal community.

Introduced alongside the original roster as a paid-for character last year, the Toxic Trapper has been something of an outlier in tier lists for a number of reasons. Like Gibraltar, Caustic’s large physique means he’s an easier target for opposing players to pick off, and even despite a number of hitbox changes – which subsequently contributed to the former being considered somewhat overpowered – he remains something of a rare sight in World’s Edge.

One explanation for this, it seems, comes down to the confusion so often caused by the character’s signature special ability. Unlike Wattson’s crowd-controlling fences or Crypto’s surveillance drone, Caustic’s Nox Gas Traps can affect both foe and friend alike.

Adding to this, barrels used to deploy the potent toxin look identical regardless of whether the player using them is on your team or the opponent’s.

It goes without saying, then, that mass confusion inevitably ensues when multiple Caustic players come into close proximity to one another, with teammates more likely than not to accidentally trigger those not belonging to their own. Lazer93, however, has come up with a potential quick fix over on Reddit by suggesting that Respawn take steps to better distinguish friendly and enemy traps via the tried and true practice of color-coding. The other alternative, of course, is to remove sight-obscuring effects that the gas has on Caustic’s own teammates, though many fear such a change would inevitably make the ability too powerful.

An interesting debate, for sure, and it’ll be interesting to see how the developer plans to handle the issue going forward. In the meantime, be sure to let us know what you think is the best remedy to Apex Legends‘ gassy problem in the comments below!