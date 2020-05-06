Apex Legends Was PlayStation 4’s Most Downloaded Free Game Of 2019

Apex Legends continues to be something of a golden goose for EA.

In its latest earnings call to investors, the publisher revealed that the battle royale, now in its second year, was downloaded more than any other free-to-play game on PlayStation 4 throughout 2019. The achievement puts Respawn’s own entry into the genre ahead of competitors such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite, though the latter remains an overall leader in terms of sheer revenue and population. Hardly surprising, of course, given that Epic Games’ cultural phenomenon has been on the market since 2017, but it’ll be interesting to see if any of those positions shift throughout the remainder of 2020.

In what has become something of a complete role reversal in recent months, Apex Legends now leads the charge in providing content updates on a consistent, regular basis, while Fortnite players have been forced to sit through two major delays in 2020 alone.

As for the future and beyond for EA’s flagship shooter (until Battlefield makes its return, at least), Season 5, titled Fortune’s Favor is due to arrive in less than a week’s time, bringing with it a generous helping of content. Playable Legend Loba Andrade is the headline addition this time around, with much-needed Ranked changes, new quest systems and map improvements all par for the course.

May 12th is when the action is scheduled to kick-off, meaning you’ve still got plenty of time for further reading. For a breakdown of everything awaiting you in-game when Apex Legends Season 5 goes live next week, see here.