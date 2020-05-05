Watch: Apex Legends Season 5 Launch Trailer Shows Off New Character Loba

Respawn Entertainment has finally released the launch trailer for Apex Legends Season 5, which details some of the new changes and content that’ll soon be available in-game.

Fans already know, of course, thanks to last week’s cinematic Stories from the Outlands short, that master thief Loba is the next character joining Apex‘s ever-growing roster, but this is the first time we’re seeing the stylish and sophisticated warrior in action. Seeking revenge for her father’s murder years prior at the hands of assassin-for-hire Revenant, Loba’s entry into the Apex Games is sure to spell trouble for anyone who gets in her way, not least due to her impressive toolkit.

Unlike her fellow combatants, Season 5’s newcomer has the uncanny ability to not only locate a specific type of loot on the battlefield but highlight its location for teammates.

With an ultimate skill that allows her to directly steal resources from the immediate area rather than risk life and limb collecting it by hand, players will undoubtedly want to keep their wits about them at all times, regardless of which arena they’re in. Speaking of which, changes to the geography of Kings Canyon first teased via a number of in-game Easter eggs are briefly showcased in the trailer, as too, is what appears to be Loba’s special Heirloom item. Check out all of the new content for yourselves via the embed above.

Apex Legends Season 5 kicks off next week, May 12th. For a breakdown of all the balance changes and adjustments coming with Ranked Season 4, see here and, as always, be sure to let us know what you’re most looking forward to trying out first via the comments below!