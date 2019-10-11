First Reactions To Avengers: Damage Control Are Overwhelmingly Positive

Marvel unveiled its first trailer for Avengers: Damage Control yesterday and to say responses have been positive would be selling it short, to say the least.

For those not in the know, this latest addition to the superhero mythos is the result of a collaboration between Marvel, ILMxLAB and The Void and promises to be a virtual reality experience like no other. It’s tough to argue with that claim just based on the reveal trailer alone, but nothing quite beats first-hand impressions, especially where VR is concerned. The technology has often been dubbed a fad that’s destined to fade into obscurity (remember motion controls, anyone?), but judging by early reactions to Damage Control, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

See below for what fans invited to step into the MCU thought of their virtual adventure:

Wow. #Avengers #DamageControl is simply one of the most stunning experiences of my life. It is unbelievable — like stepping into the MCU and existing WITH the Marvel heroes we know in movies. Amazing. You need to do this if you can. pic.twitter.com/eEMDs66t38 — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) October 10, 2019

I just lived the dream of every #Marvel fan in #AvengersDamageControl! This next-level VR experience from @MarvelStudios & @ILMxLAB is intuitive & super fun with lots of cool surprises, all wrapped in a spectacular story! Assemble @voidvr starting 10/18!pic.twitter.com/wWMWFFqgIA — Marvel Studios News (@MarvelNewsCast) October 10, 2019

.@planethenderson and I got to check out #AvengersDamageControl from ilmxlab and marvelstudios! You guys, it’s AMAZING!!! If you haven’t done one of these yet, you have to!!! Review up on vitalthrillscom amd… https://t.co/zTHfK16ot4 — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) October 10, 2019

#AvengersDamageControl is freaking amazing. Like stepping into an #Avengers movie and being thrown right into the action. If you've done the Star Wars VR experience at @voidvr they and @ILMxLAB leveled up with this one. pic.twitter.com/PeZ7sL9Xlj — 👻🎃 Alish-Aaahh!! Real Monsters 🎃👻 (@AlishaGrauso) October 10, 2019

Got to see Pepper Potts’ Rescue helmet on display at the #AvengersDamageControl demo today. The helmet is awesome and so is the VR experience! Can’t wait to say more about it. pic.twitter.com/UIf8c2Ajdz — Marvel Studios News (@MarvelNewsCast) October 11, 2019

I got to try out the #AvengersDamageControl VR experience today and it’s really, really cool. Lots of fun, trippy (hello, Doctor Strange!) moments, along with some very clever and suitably “Hell yeah, it’s time to Avenge!” action beats. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) October 11, 2019

#AvengersDamageControl was a blast! @ilmxlab and @voidvr really stepped it to another level. It's like getting to take part as an Avenger for a mini-MCU movie. Definite must experience for Marvel fans. #VR #MCU pic.twitter.com/UcXL8iPAdr — Dennis Tzeng (@ThinkHero) October 11, 2019

I’ve played a lot of VR, but #AvengersDamageControl is the best I’ve ever played. Both on a technical and story level. It’s amazing and a leap forward from Secrets of the Empire for @ILMxLAB and @voidvr. Marvel fans are going to LOVE it. #AvengersVR — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) October 10, 2019

Pretty good then, in other words.

The only question that remains now, of course, is how does one secure their own tickets for the acclaimed Avengers experience? Well you need simply visit The Void’s official website (link below) to book your own timeslot and check available venues which as of writing, only span the US and Canada. Doors don’t open to the public until October 18th, however, so diehard fans overseas have plenty of time to book a plane ticket.

As for what attendees can expect of their time in Marvel’s superhero universe, see below for a brief description to whet your appetite:

Shuri has recruited your team to test a powerful new prototype design combining Wakandan and Stark technologies. When an enemy from the past seeks to steal the technology, you’ll fight alongside some of your favorite Avengers like Doctor Strange, Wasp, Ant-Man and more to stop the attack before they unleash an oppressive new age upon the world.

Those not able to make the trip and experience Avengers: Damage Control shouldn’t be too disheartened. Developer Crystal Dynamics is currently hard at work on its own Marvel’s Avengers game due for release in the first half of 2020 for all current-gen platforms.