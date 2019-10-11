Home / gaming

First Reactions To Avengers: Damage Control Are Overwhelmingly Positive

Marvel unveiled its first trailer for Avengers: Damage Control yesterday and to say responses have been positive would be selling it short, to say the least.

For those not in the know, this latest addition to the superhero mythos is the result of a collaboration between Marvel, ILMxLAB and The Void and promises to be a virtual reality experience like no other. It’s tough to argue with that claim just based on the reveal trailer alone, but nothing quite beats first-hand impressions, especially where VR is concerned. The technology has often been dubbed a fad that’s destined to fade into obscurity (remember motion controls, anyone?), but judging by early reactions to Damage Control, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

See below for what fans invited to step into the MCU thought of their virtual adventure:

Pretty good then, in other words.

The only question that remains now, of course, is how does one secure their own tickets for the acclaimed Avengers experience? Well you need simply visit The Void’s official website (link below) to book your own timeslot and check available venues which as of writing, only span the US and Canada. Doors don’t open to the public until October 18th, however, so diehard fans overseas have plenty of time to book a plane ticket.

As for what attendees can expect of their time in Marvel’s superhero universe, see below for a brief description to whet your appetite:

Shuri has recruited your team to test a powerful new prototype design combining Wakandan and Stark technologies. When an enemy from the past seeks to steal the technology, you’ll fight alongside some of your favorite Avengers like Doctor Strange, Wasp, Ant-Man and more to stop the attack before they unleash an oppressive new age upon the world.

Those not able to make the trip and experience Avengers: Damage Control shouldn’t be too disheartened. Developer Crystal Dynamics is currently hard at work on its own Marvel’s Avengers game due for release in the first half of 2020 for all current-gen platforms.

Source: The Void

