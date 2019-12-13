Baby Yoda Is Now Officially In The Sims 4

Remember when Avengers: Endgame was billed as ‘the biggest crossover event in history’? Wrong. There’s something bigger. Much bigger.

No one could’ve foreseen the Yodamania that has swept across the western world with the force of an insufferably adorable sage hurricane. Well, no one except Disney’s marketing wing – congratulations, by the way, fellas. But that’s exactly what’s happened. Baby Yoda’s introduction in the first episode of Disney+’s new Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian has been a terrific boon for plush enthusiasts – and for Disney+. And now, he has his sights on a new sphere of influence. Video games.

Yes, Baby Yoda has made his 8-bit entrance in, of all places, The Sims 4. An officially licensed decorative statue of the green tyke can be purchased in-game for 504 Simoleons. It’s a far cry from the kind of shameless unlicensed content one can come to expect from video games, too. I remember the knockoff John Wick skin that Fortnite included, inventively titled “The Reaper” (the game’s runaway success later led to an actually licensed John Wick skin, released in conjunction with John Wick 3: Parabellum).

So, if you’re a fan of Baby Yoda and you own The Sims 4, this news could be excellent for you. If not, I could point you in the direction of the Baby Yoda merchandise smorgasbord, particularly if you’re still scrambling for Christmas consumer junk to fill out your Star Wars-loving in-law’s stockings.

For instance, why not order a Baby Yoda Funko Pop? Cold Winter air making you thirsty? Why not try a Baby Yoda Frappuccino? Looking to spruce up your sofa? Check out these Baby Yoda cushions, comfy and cutesy! I did mention the plush, right? You’re saying I don’t get a bonus for turning the article into a Disney-Star Wars cross-promotion? Guess I’ll stop writing right now then.