The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda Funko Pops, T-Shirts And Plush Now Available To Order

With episodes of The Mandalorian being aired on Disney Plus every week, people have been going absolutely mental over Baby Yoda. Everything from adorable memes, to a Starbucks frappuccino and even him being added to Minecraft have been thought up. Yes, it seems the hype surrounding the cute Star Wars icon isn’t set to slow down any time soon.

Now, it appears that fans can finally order Baby Yoda memorabilia because while memes are great and all, they’re no substitute for an item you can actually hold in your hand. And, according to a report from ComicBook.com, Disney have finally realized that they need to start cashing in on the wee little character.

Several companies will be releasing their own items, including Funko and Mattel, and among other things fans can now order a 10-inch Baby Yoda Funko Pop for just under $30 and/or Mattel’s 11-inch plush for $25. There’s also an official Amazon store selling a ton of T-shirts with awesome designs and some non-Yoda curios, such as LEGO figures and The Mandalorian playing cards.

While a lot of the items on the Amazon store are currently available (if you’re thinking of Christmas presents for friends and family, it’s a good option), the Funko and Mattel items are sadly not being released until Spring 2020. So, while you can’t get the figures just yet, you’re pretty much spoiled for choice when it comes to shirts.

We know, that’s not exactly as exciting as what Disney could’ve had ready for the holidays had they planned ahead, but hey, we’ll take what we can get. And who knows? With The Mandalorian proving to be such a big hit, maybe season 2 will bring us even more instantly lovable new creatures that the studio can merchandise the heck out of.