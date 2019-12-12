You Can Now Get The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda 11-Inch Plush For Under $20

Baby Yoda is quickly becoming one of the most popular characters in recent memory. The adorable breakout star of The Mandalorian is seemingly everywhere, including Minecraft and Starbucks. Some people even love the fuzzy green alien so much that they’re getting his likeness tattooed on their body.

The Baby Yoda craze has come just in time for the holiday season, too, which is why merchandise resembling the lovable little guy is selling like hot cakes. And if you’re looking for a good gift for the diehard Star Wars fan in your life, we’ve got some good news for you.

The ship date for Mattel’s 11-inch Baby Yoda plush has been moved up to April 1st from its original date of May 25th. Even better is the fact that customers can now pre-order the toy for only $18.74, which is 25% off the list price. Best Buy is currently running the sale on one select toy or collectible for those who are My Best Buy members.

You can join for free on the website and then once you’re logged in, you’ll see the option to apply the aforementioned discount to the Baby Yoda plush. It’s important to remember that Best Buy could yank this sweet offer at any time though, so customers should jump on it as soon as possible.

And remember, all available episodes of The Mandalorian are currently streaming on Disney+, with new installments dropping every Friday. Given the way this season is shaping up so far, you’re not going to want to miss the last few outings, either, so be sure to tune in.