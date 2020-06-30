New Batman: Arkham Game Reportedly In The Works

For five years have Batman fans been patiently waiting for even the slightest hint of a new game to follow in the footsteps of 2015’s Arkham Knight.

You’ll likely recall, of course, that the series’ original developer, Rocksteady Studios, has since moved away from Gotham City to explore new opportunities (though rumor has it that it’s still heavily involved with the DC license), passing the torch to WB Games Montréal in the process. For what feels like an eternity at this point, the latter has been teasing something – we’re still not quite sure what – related to the Dark Knight, with a grand reveal rumored to have originally been planned to take place at this year’s now-cancelled E3.

According to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, the unveiling is now due to take place in August as part of a digital event called DC FanDome, though in light of what we’ve recently learned, it could well be the case that Warner Bros. has multiple games starring the Caped Crusader currently in active development.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us that Ahsoka Tano will make her live-action debut in The Mandalorian and a Resident Evil 4 remake is in development, both of which were correct – a second Batman game, this one a direct sequel to the Arkham trilogy, is in the works alongside Montréal’s known-about reboot starring Damian Wayne. While it remains unclear just how far along in development the former is, the overarching plot is said to pick up several years after the events of Arkham Knight, with Bruce finally returning to Gotham in order to take on Bane, who will serve as the primary antagonist.

That’s all we know for now, but tell us, are you all-in for an Arkham sequel featuring an older, more battle-hardened Batman, or would you rather see the timeline go in the opposite direction? Let us know in the usual place below!