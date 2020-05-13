A new season kicked off for Apex Legends yesterday, bringing with it a deluge of playable and optional content for fans of the battle royale to enjoy.

As expected, the headline attraction this time around is undoubtedly new Legend Loba Andrade, who brings a unique playstyle to the existing roster in the form of various loot-manipulating abilities. When paired with Mirage’s completely overhauled toolkit introduced with Fortune’s Favor, the duo will assuredly prove to be a potent combo when it comes to bamboozling opponents through indirect means.

A number of ranked and quality of life improvements have been rolled out in addition to the above, too, which should make reaching the higher tiers in Season 5’s Battle Pass a smoother, more stress-free process for everyone. Is the grind worth it this time around, though? Well, you can check out all of the character and weapon skins, Gun Charms and other bric-à-brac for yourselves via the gallery below and decide for yourselves.

Every New Battle Pass Reward Added With Apex Legends Season 5 1 of 20

Click to skip





































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Some neat rewards up for grabs, then, though players who consider themselves fans of Apex‘s Wingman will no doubt be especially interested in getting their hands on Season 5 ultimate prize – an Exotic rarity paint job for the hand cannon. If, on the other hand, you’d rather sit this one out, you’ll still be eligible for a number of free goodies, including Win Trackers for all Legends, five Apex Packs and the Huntswoman outfit for Loba.

As always, should you change your mind at any time throughout the course of Season 5, progress you would have otherwise made on the premium reward track will be immediately unlocked upon purchase, so there’s certainly no rush to buy.

Apex Legends Season 5 is available now for all platforms. See here for the full patch notes.