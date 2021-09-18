Best Pokémon Teams

Pokémon is one of the most iconic franchises in existence. The main focus is trainers battling it out with their loyal team of Pokémon. In the games and anime trainers battle with a team of up to 6 Pokémon in order to be the very best like no one ever was. This list will help you figure out which are the best teams out there to use in all sorts of contexts, given how many ways a Pokémon team could be best.

Greeninja, Lucario, Mimikyu, Charizard, Umberon, Sylveon

This team is without a doubt a popular powerhouse. If your goal is to make the most people happy, these 6 Pokémon all topped 2020’s Pokémon of the Year event. These Pokémon are all popular with good reason and with just the sheer amount of love fans have for them it’s gotta supercharge their power. Charizard has 3 alternate forms made as a result of love from fans alone. Each of these Pokémon are massive merch sellers and anyone channelling the power of these Pokémon is gonna be so marketable they won’t be able to lose. The power of money is stronger than the pokéball as they say.

Pikachu, Eevee, Charmander, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Mewoth

Team Gen 1 starters is clearly the strongest team, if you only like Pokémon from gen 1 and don’t want to make even that group of fans mad. It’s got all the bangers and having unevolved Pokémon works for Ash so it’s for sure the strongest team possible. Honestly, it’s a really good nostalgic and fun team with 5 iconic starters and the iconic Team Rocket Pokémon that seem like they will always remain relevant. You can expect this team of poke cuties to net you new forms almost every generation, to somehow be obtainable in-game and to be able to follow you anywhere. This is the best team in a world where you never know what Pokémon will be available where you go, you’ll probably have to check your mythics at the door but Pikachu will always be there.

Mew, Arceus, Celebi, Jirachi, Victini, Hoopa

This mythical team has maybe the strongest set of abilities of any team of Pokémon. Mew and Arceus are the Pokémon that made all the Pokémon, Celebi can send itself and others back in time, Jiarchi can grant any wish, Vicitini makes you always win, and Hoopa can open portals and in a movie like summons a ton of legendary Pokémon. These event Pokémon may be super adorable but inside of them is just so much power. You couldn’t ask for a better combination of cute and power and that’s what really matters in life.

Lunala, Groudon, Incineroar, Salamence, Tapu Finie, Stakataka

This team is the team of 2019 world champion Naoto Mizobuchi, making it objectively one of the strongest teams in Pokémon. The team of Pokémon was the final VGC for the 7th generation of Pokémon games, leaving this team the master of the last complete pokédex. There is no arguing with results and it’s such a colorful bunch that you can’t go wrong. If you tried to argue with it you would have lost at 2019 master division worlds to Naoto Mizobuchi so the only way to beat this team is to be in a different metagame.

Lycanroc (dusk form), Melmetal, Rowlett, Incineroar, Naganadel, Pikachu

Ash’s first Championship team of a full region clearly has to be one of the best Pokémon teams ever. Notorious loser Ash Ketchum who previously only won the Orange Island badge and was infamous for getting most his badges out of pity, managing to win a league has to say a lot about the Pokémon on the team. It’s a very fun bunch of some of the best-designed sun and moon Pokémon including fan favourite Rowlett, the best owl Pokémon. Plus if you’re borrowing this team from Ash you’ll probably get to meet Team Rocket and that makes this team the best alone by default.

Image from Pokémon Ultra Moon

Eternamax Eternatus, Mega Mewtwo Y, Primal Kyogre, Ultra Necrozma, Arceus, Zacian

These are the Pokémon with the highest Base Stat Totals that could in theory happen in a team. While you can’t actually use Eternamax Eternatus in Sword and Shield without hacking, it doesn’t change the fact that it exists and is super strong. Then everyone else just makes for an even more broken team of ridiculously powerful Pokémon. If you’re talking about raw power in the games, there is no team that is stronger at hitting very hard. These Pokémon are mostly boss fight Pokémon that often can put a whole team to task and your foes are not gonna want to go toe to toe back to back with them.

Goodra, Tyranitar, Metagross, Hydreigon, Kommo-o, Dragapult

These are some of the strongest non-legendary, mythic or mode-changed Pokémon that exist. If you take away the flashy legends these powerful beasts stand just about unrivalled, making them pretty clearly the best team ever. You aren’t going to find Pokémon like this just anywhere and these rare and fantastic Pokémon that still engage the breeding mechanics and make for some of the most dynamic and interesting Pokémon to use.

Dragonite, Garchomp, Melotic, Volcarona, Gardevoir, Urshifu

The Pokémon series has a lot of people who are champions or were champions of their region. This team is all about learning from the best. If they became champions with these Pokémon then if you mix them together into one perfect pasta of Pokémon there is no way it isn’t the strongest team ever. Borrowing from iconic trainers like Lance and Cynthia you simply can’t go wrong. At the very least you’ll make a solid final boss if you use this team.

Jigglypuff, Keldeo, lopunny, Morpeko, Galarian Ponyta, Whimsicott

Cuteness is the real power and we all know it. If your foe gives up because they don’t want to hurt your Pokémon that’s a win. With this team you get them with tiny horses, soft flower friends, little mice, bunnies and also the iconic singing Pokémon Jigglypuff. No one is going to punch a Lopunny, they just aren’t, look at the fluffy ears, that will crush an Arcus in no time flat.

Zapados, Skarmory, Altaria, Empoleon, Decidueye, Talonflame



We all know birds are the strongest animals so this team of birds, is the strongest Pokémon. This team of birds was decided objectively by a council of the greatest Pokémon scientists who have studied for centuries under 100 times gravity so there is no arguing with it. It has Decidueye and they are a little robin hood Pokémon, you can’t beat that very good bird friend, you just can’t.