Big Predator: Hunting Grounds Update Adds Free New Mode And Map

A new content update for Predator: Hunting Grounds has just gone live, adding a bunch of content for the low, low price of completely free.

Released back in April, IllFonic’s asymmetrical multiplayer title is based on the iconic film franchise and sees one team of mercenaries take on the titular Predator in various sprawling environments, including scarcely populated jungles. While the latter location isn’t the same as that featured in the original 1987 movie, that doesn’t mean the developer hasn’t been able to cram heaps of fan service into the game. One of the title’s first post-launch updates, in fact, added Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutch as a playable character, with the actor even returning to play the role for the first time in over two decades.

This week’s patch, on the other hand, introduces a 4v4 PvP mode, Clash, as well as a fourth map, Excavation. You can check out some screenshots of the latter for yourselves via the gallery below.

As described by IllFonic’s own Jordan Mathewson, Clash provides an all-new way to experience Hunting Grounds by drastically changing the rules players have become accustomed to.

Essentially a spin on the classic children’s game King of the Hill, Clash pits two fireteams of four against each other with one simple goal: to capture more zones than the opposing side within fifteen minutes. The winner, of course, is whoever racks up the most points in the allotted time and it’s worth noting, too, that each capture will fill the respective team’s Predator meter which, when topped off, will allow one squad mate to assume control of the extraterrestrial hunter. Should you fall foul of the enemy in this form, you’ll be returned to the frontline as a mercenary, so make sure not to waste your newfound firepower – it could mean the difference between victory and defeat.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is available on both PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. See here for our review.