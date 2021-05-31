BioShock 4 Could Be A PlayStation 5 Exclusive

While little about the highly anticipated follow-up to 2013’s third installment in the series is known, BioShock 4 is in some form of active development. That news was confirmed by 2K last year, which followed the announcement by naming newly-formed studio Cloud Chamber as the team responsible for reviving Ken Levine’s acclaimed franchise after almost a decade of dormancy. Since then, of course, fans have heard little to nothing about the project, having been warned back in 2020 by the publisher that it would take some time for anything substantial (gameplay, trailers, etc.) to be shown publicly.

With E3 and the summer reveal season just weeks away from kicking off, many are hoping that more details will be provided next month, though if that does end up being the case, Xbox owners especially could end up disappointed with the result.

As per the latest episode of Xbox Era podcast, co-creator and host Nick “Shpeshal Ed” Baker claims to have heard from a number of sources that Sony is seeking to establish the sequel as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. As a third-party IP, and therefore one that it has no ownership of, the Japanese tech giant would need to hash out a deal with 2K in order to make console exclusivity worth the loss of potential sales on Xbox Series X|S.

These are resources that it certainly has access to, though it remains to be seen just how accurate the hearsay is. Baker later stipulates that he’s unsure if this agreement would result in BioShock 4 being permanently confined to PlayStation or a timed arrangement similar to those already maintained for the likes of Call of Duty.

