Call Of Duty 2020 Will Reportedly Be A Soft Reboot Of Black Ops

This year’s Call of Duty could be making a return trip to the Cold War period, it seems.

An extensive leak appearing yesterday over on Reddit by user SunnyMatrix claims that information was provided to them by a “source that is involved in primarily screenwriting for television and film,” though notes that the individual is often recruited by video game publishers in the capacity of a consultant to review story drafts and scripts. There is, of course, no way to verify whether those assertions are true, though the thread in question has already gained a considerable amount of attention regardless.

As was the case with last year’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, SunnyMatrix’s source claims that 2020’s installment will deliver another so-called soft reboot, this time in the form of Treyarch’s Black Ops subseries. The studio is already known to be leading development this time around, having been brought on to right the ship after it emerged that a clash of visions between original project leads Sledgehammer Games and Raven Studios had led to them being removed from the title.

You can check out a summary of the major talking points below:

Call of Duty 2020 will either be called Call of Duty: Classified or Call of Duty: Black Ops.

The story has undergone several rewrites and will be a soft reboot in the same vein as last year’s Modern Warfare.

The story was originally based on Sledgehammer Games’ cancelled game.

CIA Operatives Alex Mason, Frank Woods, and Jason Hudson will return but won’t be playable.

The action primarily takes place in Vietnam with “offshoots” in other Cold War-era locations and involves uncovering covert Soviet operations and human experimentation.

References to the assassination of John F. Kennedy and Project MKULTRA are present, along with a playable segment involving Operation Northwoods.

Believable or total nonsense? Honestly, the pendulum could swing either way, though many of the descriptions provided certainly aren’t far removed from the sorts of themes that previous Black Ops titles have explored. We’ll ultimately just have to wait and see what transpires, but with reveal season just weeks away, expect to learn the truth about Call of Duty 2020 sooner rather than later.