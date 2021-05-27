Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Is Getting A Limited-Time Rambo Event

A new limited-time event is now available in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for you to check out.

For folks not aware of recent goings-on, co-developers Treyarch and Raven Studios delivered several new skins to the first-person shooter’s competitive multiplayer modes based on 80s movies, specifically those starring famed action heroes. So far, only Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo and Bruce Willis’ John McClane have been made available, with more expected to come throughout the remainder of Season 3.

While many fans have voiced their concern over the quality of Rambo’s transition from live-action to gaming, none will take issue with how the license is being utilized outside of cosmetics. Starting today, May 27th, a new Gun Game playlist will be available for all Cold War players boasting a massive 20-weapon rotation.

For anyone not familiar with what the popular mode entails, Gun Game tasks participants with racking up kills against others using a series of progressively powerful firearms. Instead of choosing a loadout at the start of a match or picking up loot from defeated opponents, new guns can only be obtained and equipped by scoring an elimination with each in order. As always, losing a life via melee attack will set you back to the previous stage, so make sure to keep your distance on the battlefield.

In addition to the above, Snipers Only Moshpit, Standoff 24/7 and Prop Hunt will continue to be available in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for another week, with 6v6 Face Off in some of the game’s smallest maps due to go live in the near future. Let us know what you think of the special Rambo event down below!