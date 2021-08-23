Call Of Duty: Vanguard Alpha, Beta Dates Finally Revealed

Using the series’ popular battle royale mode Warzone as a vehicle to reveal this year’s Call of Duty: Vanguard, Activision and Sledgehammer Games confirmed that the World War 2-set affair is primed and ready to dethrone Cold War in the fall as the franchise’s latest and greatest iteration. While the cinematic shown by completing a limited-time PvE mode in Warzone showed little in the way of gameplay (as is tradition), fans don’t have to wait long in order to get a taste of what the full game will have to offer in November.

Beginning Aug. 27 and scheduled to run for just two days, Vanguard’s public alpha will grant access to Champion Hill. Playable either in a 2vs2 or 3vs3 format, the aim here is simple—drain the opposing team’s pool of lives and use points accrued between rounds to purchase various perks and killstreaks to keep the pressure on. While no sing-up or pre-order is required to participate in this test, it is exclusive to PlayStation 4 and 5, so PC and Xbox gamers will have to sit this one out.

An official multiplayer reveal is due to follow the conclusion of this trial on Sept. 7, with a beta taking place the following weekend, Sept. 10. Again, this will be confined to Sony consoles owners only who pre-ordered, with another test the weekend after accessible to all PlayStation owners as well as Xbox and PC pre-orders. Finally, on Sept. 18, an open beta for all platforms with no prerequisites will take place.

Despite the criticism it received for adhering to such a convoluted schedule with Cold War, Activision clearly has no intention of remedying the problem. Will it turn any prospective customers off a purchase? Let us know if you’ll be saying no with your wallet in the usual place below.

Call of Duty: Vanguard releases Nov. 5 for Xbox One, Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC.