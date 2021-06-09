Capcom Still Has 4 Unreleased Resident Evil Games In Development

With Resident Evil Village now out in the wild, Capcom will assuredly be taking a well-deserved break before getting to work on the next mainline entry, but that doesn’t mean fans are going to be left wanting for another game. Indeed, as most AAA publishers do, the Japanese studio almost certainly will have multiple projects set in the survival horror franchise in development concurrently, each intended to provide a different spin on the winning formula or tell side stories from the perspective of lesser-known characters.

Realistically, it’ll likely be some time before any official announcements on this front emerge, as Capcom will want to let the limelight linger on Village for as long as possible, though we already know, thanks to a major data breach of the company’s servers last year, that it has big plans for the future.

Four separate titles, all (as of writing, at least) unannounced and unreleased, are specifically mentioned in the leak and they are as follows:

Resident Evil: Outrage

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil “Hank”

Biohazard Apocalypse

The first of these, initially considered to be a reboot or reimagining of the cult favorite Outbreak spinoffs, has since been outed by prolific insider AestheticGamer as being the initial name for Revelations 3, while the second requires little explanation.

Far less is known about the latter pair, however, especially the game codenamed “Hank.” This is believed to be either a typo or mistranslation of HUNK, a special forces Umbrella soldier who played an integral role in the original Resident Evil 2 and its remake. As a popular secondary character, it certainly wouldn’t be surprising if a standalone adventure featuring the merc was planned, but it’s early days as yet. On the off chance that Capcom decides to provide a glimpse of any of the above during its E3 showcase next week, we’ll be sure to let you know, so stay tuned!